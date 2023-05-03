By Bill McGuire
The demand for wild blueberries in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Maine is still strong and continues to grow, but those regions are facing increasing pressure from an unlikely source.
The lowbush blueberry is renowned for its antioxidant compounds, high vitamin levels, minerals, micronutrients and fibre. But more people in this region are looking at another option, says Benny Nabuurs, president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association.
Highbush, cultivated blueberries are expanding very rapidly, particularly in some South American countries, and they pose a double-edged threat, said Nabuurs.
“They generally ship their product in fresh (over the Atlantic winter) whenever we don't have any wild blueberries to feed the fresh market and then if they have a big crop, they freeze it and that frozen product competes with our frozen wild blueberries for the frozen market.”
Nabuurs said the frozen blueberry market is growing “for jams, jellies, muffins. . . those types of things.”
And the larger highbush berry is attracting more consumers, said Nabuurs. “So, we’re getting a lot of competition. That's what the processors are they're telling us anyway.”
Nabuurs and many other consumers find there’s no comparison in the better taste of the lowbush berry to the highbush variety but sometimes that’s not enough to convince shoppers.
“We have to get consumers to make these jams and jellies and goods with our frozen blueberries. That would help us immensely.”
P.E.I. is coming off a near-record year with more than 32,000,000 lbs. of wild berries harvested in 2022, which were larger than usual because of excellent weather conditions throughout the growing season. The larger berry makes them more attractive to consumers.
“I don't know if we can expect a better year in 2023 but if we can match last year's crop, I think most growers will be very pleased. You're at the mercy of Mother Nature. And we'll need timely rains very much like any other crop for the berries to size up and get some weight in the crop.”
To bring new blueberry land into production is a 12-to-15-year process so any increase in acreage is slow and gradual. Approximately 7,000 acres were harvested last year from the 14,000 acres of blueberry land. “I can see us getting up to about 8,000 acres harvested yearly here within the next four or five years, so things obviously look positive for the industry.”
Nabuurs said prices have been “reasonable” the past couple of years which could attract more growers into the industry and more acres into production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.