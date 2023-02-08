Andy Walker

After getting his knuckles wrapped by Auditor General Darren Noonan on the way the province is managing provincial woodland, Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Stephen Myers has responded by announcing the formation of a new forestry commission.

The auditor general had little positive to say about how the 33,000 hectares of public forest land were being managed. Noonan said the department is frequently ignoring legislation and policies. He pointed to the fact that the state of the forest report, which by law has to be issued every ten years, has never meant the time frame. The latest report was due in December and the auditor said he has been told by the department it will be released sometime this spring.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.