After getting his knuckles wrapped by Auditor General Darren Noonan on the way the province is managing provincial woodland, Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Stephen Myers has responded by announcing the formation of a new forestry commission.
The auditor general had little positive to say about how the 33,000 hectares of public forest land were being managed. Noonan said the department is frequently ignoring legislation and policies. He pointed to the fact that the state of the forest report, which by law has to be issued every ten years, has never meant the time frame. The latest report was due in December and the auditor said he has been told by the department it will be released sometime this spring.
Myers has made no secret of the fact Island forest have undergone significant deterioration over the last decade, even before the decimation caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Despite that, Noonan said there has been no change in provincial forest policy since 2006. Counting the current office holder, that is four premiers ago.
The 13 member commission is under the leadership of Jean Paul Arsenault. He is more than qualified for the job, having a varied background in forestry, human resources and public policy. Arsenault is also acutely familiar with the working and role of commissions, having been part of the Round Table on Resource Land Use and Stewardship (1996), The Commission on Land Use and Local Governance in 2010 and the Commission on the Lands Protection Act three years later.
The membership also offers a cross-section of woodlot owners, forest management practitioners who use both traditional and eco-based approaches, a public policy expert, a research scientist, a climate change researcher, an Indigenous representative, members of the watershed community, and members of the forestry profession.
Officially, the commission is tasked with examining "the real-world outcomes of extreme weather and identify ways to increase the resiliency of our forests to climate change." It will recommend changes that may be required to the Forest Enhancement Program and Forest Management Act. It will also identify key indicators to measure progress and assist with development of a new forest policy.
That is a tall order. Then there is the question of whether or not the group's recommendations will sit on the shelf-- a fate that often happens to commissions, not just in this province but across the country.
We can't afford to let that happen this time. Events like the two post tropical storms that have ravaged the province since 2019 have caused Islanders to look at the forest resource differently. The forest have the potential to play an even greater role in battling climate change but they must be managed efficiently and contain a mix of trees that will thrive in new normal that climate change brings.
The panel has the expertise to develop the long range solutions but government must be on board with dollars, to not only manage public forests, but to assist private landowners. A good first step would be the immediate release of the State of the Forest report so all islanders can effectively appreciate the task ahead.
