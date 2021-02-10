After promising to release the full contents of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission report on how Red Fox Acres and Rebecca Irving acquired 2,200acres of land in the Summerside-Bedeque area, Agriculture and Lands Minister Bloyce Thompson clearly had his mind changed by the Information and Privacy Commissioner.
Now the only way the report will see the light of day is though a request filed under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. According to the report Privacy Commissioner Denise Doiron presented to the minister, one request is already in the works. However, the chance Islanders will see an unedited version of the document are slim.
As Doiron explained in her final report (posted on her department's webpage), using the Freedom of Information process means any third party would have to be notified and would then have an opportunity to make submissions regarding the release of that information.
After seeing the report, the minister declared there are "reasonable and probable grounds" two individuals and Red Fox Acres Limited have violated the holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations laid out in the Lands Protection Act. Red Fox Acres is owned by Rebecca Irving, who is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving (the president of Master Packaging) and the niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving. Both Irving and Red Fox Acres have asked for a judicial review of the ministerial order to come into compliance.
After saying in the legislature that "nobody wants this report released more than me", Thompson argued before the commissioner government's power to release the document was without limits, informing Doiron the plan was to put the document on the department's website-- the favourite tool of the Dennis King government when it comes to releasing controversial material. Not so, said the commissioner.
Thompson earlier described the document as "lengthy and complex." It looks like the commissioner agrees with that assessment, noting it contains business documents relating to a company named in the report, 16 documents relating to private individuals, seven documents detailing correspondence between IRAC and lawyers for third parties, two disclosure statements under the Lands Protection Act, five documents relating to property acquisition and holdings relating to several named individuals and six documents under the category of "legal authorities." The smart money says most of that paperwork will stay secret when the privacy request is dealt with.
On another front, congratulations to the winners of several major industry awards announced during the annual meeting of the Federation of Agriculture-- held virtually like most other events in the age of COVID-19. Barnyard Organics won the Gilbert R. Clements Award, ADL was named winner of the Agriculture Awareness Award, Agriculture Employee of the Year award went to Eugene McInnis, G. W. Visser and Sons were named Employer of the Year and the minister's dedication award went to Erland Miller.
All of these awards are well deserved. The greatest strength of Island agriculture is its people and the fact top notch winners take home these awards every year shows the incredible depth of our talent pool.
