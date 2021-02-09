The provincial government has created a special million-dollar fund to assist Island farmers in sectors that incurred extraordinary costs due to post-tropical storm Dorian.
The Post -Tropical Storm Dorian Response Program will be available for farmers who can demonstrate extraordinary Dorian-linked expenses in three impacted sectors – corn, crambe and tree fruit.
“This program will assist producers in addressing costs not covered by our business risk management programming and support the continued viability of these industries,” said Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson.“It’s an investment that recognizes the important contributions of growers, as well as the fact that this has been an unusually challenging year for farming in general.
The federal and provincial governments had earlier turned down a $12 million request for help under the AgriRecovery program. The PEI Federation of Agriculture spearheaded the application along with a number of commodity groups, but the application was made directly by Thompson to his federal counterpart Marie Claude Bibeau.
Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey said he his organziation is disappointed Ottawa refused to help producers dealing with losses associated with the storm. AgriRecovery is a national disaster relief program designed to cover “extraordinary costs” resulting from weather or trade issues.
Godfrey noted the storm featured winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour and over 100 millimetres of rainfall in some areas. It flattened corn and crambe crops, knocked down fruit trees and forced producers to spend extra time and money to harvest what they could or plough down what they could not.
"These extraordinary costs, in some cases well over $100,000 on individual farms, are now left with producers to shoulder much of the loss," he said.
Thompson said his department will immediately begin work with the PEI Federation of Agriculture to develop a program and deliver this compensation. The program will be paid for using funds in the existing provincial 2020/21 operating budget
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.