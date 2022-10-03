Fundraiser planned for Farmers Helping Farmers Andy Walker Andy Walker Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Oct 3, 2022 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fall harvest supper in support of Farmers Helping Farmers will be held at the Mill Restaurant in New Glasgow October 7 and 8. Chef Emily Mill be preparing a three course fundraising supper with sittings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 per person and tickets can be reserved online at themillinnewglasgow.co. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmer Supper Emily Mill Agriculture Catering Harvest Course Fall Mill Restaurant Andy Walker Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Andy Walker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Island Farmer Island Farmer Sep 20, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Madeleine Veronica Robinson Mick Dunn MacDonald, Everett "Mac" Joseph Lundrigan, Clyde "Scott" Claire Donalda White B Paul Kennedy "Eleanor" Blanche MacLaren Leon John Deveau Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBarn collapses, trapping animals insideChepstow couple fear mini home damaged beyond repairPHOTOS & VIDEO: Fiona's fury across eastern PEIHeather’s lifelong dedication to your storiesWayne D. GrayGordon "Gordie" Nelson WhitlockMobile home owner told to evacuate during stormWatching Fiona from afarPaul Ian MacFarlaneKathleen Marie MacBurnie Images Videos CommentedMV Confederation grounded (1)
