A company that arrived in PEI with considerable fanfare back in 2016 now faces an uncertain future.
W.A. Grain & Pulse Solutions set up shop in Slemon Park with the goal of offering producers a market for pulse crops such as fava beans, dried peas and lentils. The company is owned by Island native Chris Chivilo and his wife, Tracey and was founded in 2007 in Alberta.
The Canadian Grain Commission suspended the company's licence on April 20 at five locations in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The order makes no mention of the Island operation. The suspension of operations at Pambrun, Ponteix, and Vanguard, Saskatchewan, as well as Bashaw, and Bowden, Alberta, was to last at least until April 30. During that time, the company was prohibited from selling stock, accepting deliveries or signing new sales contracts Under the conditions of its licences, W.A. Grains and Pulse Solutions was required to provide $4 million in security expiring on April 30.
The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said he has heard some concern from members in the grains and oilseeds sector about the possible future of the Island operation. Robert Godfrey said the company purchased approximately 6,000 acres from Island producers last year and the industry is hoping the operation can continue in some form.
"The dried peas have been successful," he said. "The damage from Post Tropical Storm Dorian in 2019 certainly didn't help."
The executive director said the company was seen as a rising star when it arrived in the province. W.A. Grains and Pulse Solutions was ranked number 18 on the list of the country's fastest growing companies by Profit Magazine in 2014 and two years later was number four on the list of Alberta's fastest growing companies.
David Mol has grown some pea acreage for the company since they arrived in the province, but had already decided before hearing about the company's challenges that he would divert that acreage to soybeans this year. The long-time Milton grower and past president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said it came down to a matter of economics.
He suspects that might be part of the challenge the company was facing in its Island operation. Mol explained the efforts of industry and government over the past several years have seen tremendous diversification in the number of crops being offered, but "we only have so much land. If we put acres into peas, they had to come from somewhere else."
Mol said the problems being faced by the company caught the industry by surprise and he too is hoping so it can continue in some form. He suggested the province should consider taking over the operation as perhaps a way to expand its storage capacity.
"The only thing it is missing is a dryer for it to be a general purpose elevator," he said.
During a funding announcement back in 2019 to announce an expansion at the plant, Chivilo said the company employed 12 staff with the hope being to eventually expand to 50. Island Farmer was unable to reach anybody from the company for comment.
