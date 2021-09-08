Enhanced food sovereignty and the revamping of business risk management programs are among the priorities the province's two general farm organizations would like to see the next federal government address.
For the district director of the National Farmers Union, the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare a possibility many Canadians had never considered-- food shortages in grocery stores. Panic buying in the early days of the pandemic led to shortages for such items as toilet paper and hand sanitizer and Doug Campbell said it doesn't require too much imagination to see that could easily happen when it comes to food.
He said the disruptions to the supply chain when COVID infections hit large processing plants has highlighted the need to encourage more local food production. The district director said the next federal government must ensure there is a system in place that will safeguard the country's food supply and address the problem of food insecurity in low income households.
Both Campbell and the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture want the next government to help producers deal with the impacts of a changing climate. Ron Maynard noted agricultural producers are on the front lines of climate change.
Maynard said producers are innovative by nature and are changing practices to deal with the new reality, but they deserve government support since their efforts benefit all Canadians. Maynard said he would like to see producers receive more credit for industry efforts to battle greenhouse gas emissions.
"We sequester carbon. That is what agriculture does and that needs to be recognized," the federation president said.
Both men are dairy producers and put little stock in promises from all the parties to protect supply management. They both blamed parties of varying political stripes for bartering domestic supply in a series of trade deals.
"I'm sick of politicians talking about how they are going to protect supply management," Campbell said. "Quite frankly, I don't know whether it is too late to save it. You can't say you support something and tear it apart at the same time."
Maynard echoed similar sentiments, saying the support all parties say they have for supply management must be backed up with action. He added "we are at the limit as far as giving up any more of our domestic market."
The NFU district director said the concept of regenerative agriculture is becoming the new buzz word within the industry, adding that will mean an end to monoculture farming and more emphasis on food produced in a sustainable manner. He said the next government must help producers still following the monoculture model to adjust.
Maynard said there needs to be significant changes to the business risk management programs in the next suite of federal/provincial agriculture programs due to start in 2023. He noted "the programs are out of date and don't reflect the reality of climate change. They are still essentially paying out the same dollars as ten years ago and everything has changed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.