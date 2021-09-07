The Sir Andrew Macphail Foundation is pleased to announce that Soleil Hutchinson and her partner Lauren King will be this year’s presenters at the annual George McRobie Lecture. This will be the 9th annual Lecture and will be held at the Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead, Orwell on Friday, September 24th. Past McRobie presenters have included Ian Petrie, Sally Bernard and Wayne MacKinnon.
Soleil and Lauren operate Soleil’s Farm located in South Melville. The farm includes six acres of vegetables. The duo is committed to growing quality local vegetables using organic, no spray farming methods that enrich the health of the soils. One principle that is continuously supported by Soleil’s Farm is the importance of community and everyone in the food supply-chain, from the farmers to the eaters, chefs, land and community of people who provide their support.
Over the years Soleil has brought innovative ideas to help widen access to local food such as “Plate It”, a wholesale delivery initiative connecting Island restaurants and producers. With her co-operative community sponsored agriculture (CSA), she has connected residents to local seasonal produce and other PEI food.
Soleil and Lauren will share their practical experience as organic producers, marketers and community food advocates. Their philosophy of sustainability is to build healthy thriving soils in order to share the earth’s bounty and build healthy thriving communities.
Soleil was recently named as the 2021 winner of the PEI Women’s Institute “Woman in Agriculture Award”
The McRobie evening begins at 6 p.m. with a reception offering a soup with biscuit ($6) and a cash bar, followed by the Lecture at 7 p.m. The title of the lecture is “ Healthy thriving soils build healthy thriving communities “.
This special lecture series is named in honor of George McRobie. Dr. McRobie was one of the world’s leading proponents of sustainable agriculture and appropriate small-scale technology. He was a close friend and colleague of the radical economist E.F. Schumacher, whose landmark book ‘Small Is Beautiful’ made such an impact in the latter part of the 20th century.
The Sir Andrew Macphail Homestead is located at 271 Macphail Park Road, Orwell. Admission to the lecture is by donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.