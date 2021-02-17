Agriculture More Than Ever will be holding a fireside chat taking place on Canada’s Agriculture Day, February 23.
The COVID-19 pandemic keeps us from experiencing in-person events, so the fifth edition of Canada’s Agriculture Day includes a virtual event in place of the traditional conference in Ottawa.
This year the day will bring together leaders from major food and agriculture companies in the 90-minute fireside chat that will discuss the opportunities available for agriculture and food and look at Canada’s potential as a global food supplier.
For a full lineup of speakers participating in this special Canada’s Agriculture Day virtual event, visit AgDay.ca The event is free but pre-registration is required.
To register, go to AgDay.ca and click on "join us for a virtual fireside chat." The virtual event will take place from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Atlantic time.
Agriculture More Than Ever is an online platform with the goal of improving perceptions of agriculture in Canada. Agriculture More Than Ever partners with industry groups and agvocates to enhance public trust in Canada’s food system. Visit AgricultureMoreThanEver.ca or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AgMoreThanEver.
