After two years of being closed to the public due to COVID 19 restrictions, the annual giant pumpkin and squash weigh-off will be back this Thanksgiving weekend.
However, those heading out to the popular event should not there has been a change in location. The event has been moved from Vesey's Seeds to Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside. Gordon Aten, who is the president of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association, noted the weigh-off will begin at 12 noon with field pumpkins and then move to squash and finally giant pumpkins.
For many Islanders, watching the biggest pumpkins grown in the province being weighed has become almost as big a Thanksgiving weekend tradition as a turkey feast. The brainchild of the late Dr. Jim Smith, the event was first held at his Christmas tree farm in Springvale.
Aten noted the winning entry in the first competition was just over 400 pounds and now they are approaching the 2,000 pound mark if there is a good growing season.
Dr. Smith, who was always hard to miss in his bright orange pumpkin tie and hat, intended the day to be a family event and that tradition is still very much in evidence. Aten said there will once again be plenty of activities geared to the younger set at the new location including pumpkin games, jumping straw, hay wagon rides and a pie eating contest. A special treat this year will be 25th anniversary cake.
The winner of the giant squash title takes home $200 while the giant pumpkin winner will pocket $500. . There are also prizes for the biggest field pumpkin, closest to 300 pounds, best looking pumpkin as well as a prize for the best first time grower.
