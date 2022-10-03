pumpkin weigh in

After two years of being closed to the public due to COVID 19 restrictions, the annual giant pumpkin and squash weigh-off will be back this Thanksgiving weekend.

However, those heading out to the popular event should not there has been a change in location. The event has been moved from Vesey's Seeds to Kool Breeze Farms in Summerside. Gordon Aten, who is the president of the PEI Giant Pumpkin Growers Association, noted the weigh-off will begin at 12 noon with field pumpkins and then move to squash and finally giant pumpkins.

