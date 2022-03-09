To make the most efficient use of cover crops, Anne Verhallen urges producers to think about what they want to achieve by planting them.
The long time employee with the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs was one of the guest speakers during a virtual seminar held recently by the Department of Agriculture and Land and the PEI Soil and Crop Improvement Association.
She told the meeting her department conducted a survey in 2020 questioning over 500 producers who have been using cover crops, some for more than 25 years. When she asked the workshop participants what their goals were in using cover crops, many of the same answers began popping up in the virtual chat room-- building soil health, increasing soil organic matter, preventing erosion, nutrient capture and weed suppression were among the most common.
"You need to have a goal," she emphasized. "Planting any cover crop is better than planting no cover crop but you want to make sure you are using the best crop for what you are hoping to accomplish. You have to think about the species and growth habits."
When it comes to rotational crops, she noted timing can play a major role in when to plant cover crops, especially if the goal is to improve soil health. Another important part of the equation is termination noting," the cover crop has to die at some point and how do we kill it?" The options include winterkill, tillage, herbicides and a roller crimper.
"With the complex interactions of cover crop planting and termination options, research is needed to identify most effective strategies," she noted.
When seeding cover crops, Verhallen noted there are also a number of considerations including soil type. In Ontario, she said crops like barley and oats have long been the "tried and true" choices for cover crops but winter cereals like rye, wheat, triticale and barley are growing in popularity.
The tillage radish is a fast growing cover crop and a nitrogen scavenger, but she warned that when it begins to die, it can produce an awful smell during a winter thaw. Buckwheat is also fast growing and helps with weed and wireworm suppression but on the downside it is sensitive to frost.
"Warm season grasses like Sorghum Sudan and Pearl Millet are growing in popularity with our growers in Ontario," she said. "They are an especially nice fit if it is a dry year."
Growing mixes as a cover will generally result in 'something growing, but the technique can reduce the diminishing species.
On the question of how cover crops improve soil organic matter, she noted research is now showing close to half of organic matter is absorbed through microbes and 20-50 per cent of carbon is through photosynthesis.
"There is so much more going on in the soil when we have something growing," she told the seminar.
Verhallen said a recent study at the University of Guelph indicates planting cover crops leads to a 17 per cent increase in soil health, an 11-18 increase in soil organic matter, a 4-11 per cent increase in crop yield and a 5-9 per cent increase in profit margins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.