The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture was "encouraged" to hear the president and CEO of Sobeys condemn the practice of unilaterally hiking supplier fees to help cover additional costs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, Michael Medline went even further in a recent address to the Empire Club of Canada. He called the actions of three of his competitors-- Walmart, Loblaws and Metro- "hard to believe and repugnant." Those companies are raising the fees paid by suppliers as well as introducing new fees for capital investments.
"Farmers are traditionally price takers when it comes to dealing with the retail sector," Robert Godfrey said. "To hear the head of a grocery chain say that farmers count is indeed heartening."
The federation executive director said he was also happy to see Medline endorse the idea of a code of conduct for the grocery retail industry-- something that has been advocated by a number of producer and processing groups including the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.
Godfrey said Sobeys has a seat on the board of directors of Farm and Food Care PEI and he has found them a willing partner in promoting local food in their stores. The chain, which is based in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, "is showing respect for primary producers-- this is a real good news story for the industry."
Medline told the business group in his virtual appearance the increased fees "discourage innovation in terms of products. It hollows out our country in terms of head offices for consumer packaged goods companies and jobs." He added the behaviour of his competitors is "just plain bad for Canada."
