It was an almost picture perfect growing season for many crops after several dry years and Mark Ashley said apples are in that category.
"We have a big crop this year," said Mark Ashley, who operates Wintermoor Orchards in York. "We had a great pollination season and right now we have an amazing looking crop."
Both Ashley and Mike Beamish, who operates Deep Roots Distillery in Cornwall, said the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused little damage to their crops. Both men said their orchards were starting to look a little dry when the hurricane hit in early September.
"It didn't really impact us at all, " Beamish said.
Wintermoor held a soft opening the weekend of September 10, noting there were early varieties like Williams Pride and Paula Reds ready to be picked. By later in the month, Greensleeves and Red Gravensteins will be coming on stream.
By the end of the month, he said the orchards will be filled up each weekend with families, adding "we encourage people to take their time in the orchards, sample varieties to make sure they get ones they like. It is great to see families out enjoying themselves."
Ashley said Wintermoor has already begun preparing apples to make cider-- the other major part of its operation. He noted the cider is made according to regulations laid down by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. While Wintermoor is not certified organic, Ashley said they do follow organic practices. The first trees at Wintermoor were planted in 1993 with the first harvest in 2000.
Beamish said they gave up the u-pick side of their operation about five years ago, although they do sell bags of apples at the farm and at the Charlottetown Farmers Market. The majority of their production goes into making a range of alcohol products. Their orchard, which saw its first commercial production in the mid 1990's, is certified organic.
"There has been a real growth in the apple industry since we started," Mike said. "That is really good to see."
