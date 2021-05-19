The provincial government is committed to bringing new life to W.A. Grain and Pulse Solutions and Economic Development and Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay is confident the $4 million the company owes to Finance PEI is safe.
The business, which is headquartered in Alberta but owned by Island native Chris Chivilo and his wife Tracey, is in receivership. The Canadian Grains Commission has suspended the licence of the company's five elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
"It was sad news that we got a few weeks ago about W.A. Grain and Pulse Solutions because we had so much hopes for this business, with the pulses and the peas," Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson said in the legislature in response to questions from Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker. "It was a great opportunity here on this Island. I’m confident that this business won’t be down long. I’m confident that we’ll be able to solve this situation and maybe strengthen it within a made-in-PEI solution, because I can’t talk about the finances about that, but I think we can definitely move forward on new ownership or very quickly, so we won’t
have too much downtime."
The opposition leader noted the company infrastructure in Slemon Park is brand new and
"represents a value, an asset which is considerably more than the loans outstanding to government. Its use for storage of grains and pulses was of real value, as it supported Island farmers to grow these new crops and to diversify and look for new markets, as the minister just
said. If this facility was to disappear or become storage for something else, it will represent a significant loss to the future of Island farming."
MacKay said there is "all kinds of collateral there where government is in good position. We’re
waiting to see what happens through receivership, but one thing I can tell you, in the short period of two weeks, there has been all kinds of interest in that facility, a lot of local interest in that facility and I really don’t see it being down too long."
The economic development minister said he has spoken with company officials and "they wants to see Island farmers thrive, so I’m quite confident they’ll continue working with local farmers as well and we’ll see how this receivership goes and government will be at the table when the time comes to work with whoever the new ownership will be."
