The provincial government is working to increase provincial slaughterhouse capacity in the wake of a fire that destroyed MacQuarrie's Meats earlier this year.
Summerside-South Drive MLA Stephen Howard questioned officials from the Department of Agriculture and Land on the issue during a recent appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to discuss a provincial livestock strategy.
Fred Vanderkloet said COVID-19 produced extra demand for locally produced meat and the loss of a major slaughterhouse made it difficult for other provincially inspected slaughterhouses to keep up. The manager of agriculture industry development for the department told the MLA a program set up as part of the province's response to the pandemic offered additional support to provincial slaughterhouses.
"We’re working with them right now to see what else we can do and what else they need to get them where they need to be to meet that local capacity," Vanderkloet explained. "We’ve also got an on-farm hog slaughter facility coming online here right away. There’s another one in western PEI that’s been purchased and established, it should hopefully be up and running again in the
near future."
Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton asked why Alberta and New Brunswick do not require abattoirs who are selling within the province to undergo CFIA inspection. She explained "part of the reason why they’re stretched so thin is because of the added measures that they need to take in order to ship their beef, or any type of meat, across provincial borders. Our abattoirs aren’t doing that, they’re doing custom meat for local consumption and I’m wondering if you’ve looked at Alberta and New Brunswick and what they’re doing and if there’s any appetite to reduce that requirement."
Deputy Minister Brian Matheson said CFIA approval is not required on meat that is shipped within the province, only when it goes across provincial borders. Vanderkloet added "There is a little bit of CFIA oversight in those provincial plants and it’s just regarding the specified risk
material; the mad cow, the prions and the separation of that, and that
