The federal and provincial governments have announced funding for Island hog producers to help deal with the impacts of COVID-19.
"Our hog producers have been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic on meat processing plants," said Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, who announced the funding on behalf of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau. "Our Government is directly helping PEI hog producers who are facing added costs during this unprecedented time, so they can continue to provide their high-quality products in PEI and across Canada."
The initiative under the AgriRecovery Framework will provide up to $500,000 to assist hog producers affected by processing shut downs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded on a 60/40 basis with Ottawa paying the lion's share, this initiative will provide assistance for up to 90 per cent of the cost to feed market-ready hogs held back from processing, and to manage surplus hogs whose welfare is at risk. The PEI Department of Agriculture and Land will administer program applications and payments to producers.
"The Department of Agriculture and Land supports our hardworking Island farm communities. PEI Farmers are our neighbors. They are family. They are entrepreneurs committed to nurture and protect a healthier environment," said Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson. "Our government is pleased to join with federal partners in order to provide assistance to hog farmers in this time of need."
There are 12 commercial hog producers producing 70,000 hogs per year on PEI. Since May 2020, AgriRecovery Initiatives for livestock have been announced in Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
"The COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on the PEI hog industry due to the inability to get hogs to market in a timely manner," said Dale Murray, chair of PEI Pork. " This resulted in financial burdens which compounded the already stressful situation and the industry is very grateful for both the Federal and Provincial governments in stepping forward to assist affected producers through the AgriRecovery program in this time of need."
