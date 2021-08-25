The news coming out of Brussels was interesting, but it was who reported the news for Reuters that caught my eye.
The European Parliament had agreed to a seven year agriculture subsidy program worth almost C$570 billion. Hard won changes in the plan support a transition to sustainable agriculture practices, and to make sure that smaller farms get a fair share of the money. What was telling is that the reporter Kate Abnett isn’t a specialist in agriculture or business, but Reuter’s climate and energy correspondent.
What this shows is that agriculture policy in most developed countries is expanding from business risk management and disaster relief, the productivity and supply side of farming, to encouraging or demanding that farmers change how they farm, lessen their impact on the environment, and limit the greenhouse gasses pushing climate change.
Canadian farmers can expect a similar discussion as provincial and federal governments here negotiate the next Agricultural Policy Framework which is scheduled to be in place in 2023. Few would dispute the critical importance of agriculture doing its part to fight climate change. The challenge for farmers will be to ensure that there’s new money to meet these new challenges. Drought, grasshoppers, fires, flooding and so on are hardly going away.
The wild card, as it often is for Canadian farmers, is the United States. Thomas J. Vilsack is the new Biden Agriculture Secretary, but he’s an old hand having filled the same job for eight years under Barack Obama. He’s from a generation of U.S. farmers and policy makers who think no one does it better than the U.S.A. What they‘ve done is a relentless push to increase the production of a handful of commodities like soybean, corn and feed grains using direct income support from government, technology like genetic modification, heavy use of irrigation, and weak pesticide regulations.
An editorial in a Texas newspaper by Bill Wirtz earlier this month criticizing the efforts to reform European farm policy makes this clear: “A cornerstone of the EU’s continuous ambitions to revamp food regulation is the “Farm to Fork Strategy” …It’s a road map for a set of package bills… that will aim to reduce pesticides by 50% by 2030 and increase organic food production to 25% by 2030 (it is currently at about 8%)…
Fortunately, U.S. officials have been pushing back against the idea that American agriculture needs to be put in the penalty box. In a virtual appearance in the European Parliament last month, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack defended America’s innovative and efficient agriculture sector and warned of copying Europe’s restrictionist view.”
There are well placed Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who want to move in the same direction as Europe (they’ve introduced the Protect America’s Children from Toxic Pesticides Act) but not surprisingly they’re running into ferocious resistance.
We’ll get a feel for the push and pull on this kind of policy reform in Canada through the election campaign, and when talks on a new agriculture policy pick up again once the election dust has settled. What we can expect is some of the same dynamics at work that we’ve seen in energy issues. The western provinces which are heavily dependent on export markets, especially the U.S., will want to limit government intervention and reform to keep them competitive with U.S. farmers. Quebec has had very supportive and interventionist farm policies since separatist governments pushed for food independence in the 1970’s. Ontario has a huge domestic market as well, but where Doug Ford will fall on this is anyone’s guess.
The Maritimes have elements of this kind of policy reform. On PEI, ALUS pays small amounts to farmers who take environment protection beyond what the law requires, and the recent Land Matters report called for increased support for programs like this.
Since the 1980’s Canada has had a one size fits all agriculture policy to help the country negotiate new international trade deals. There will be pressure to offer a little more flexibility in this next round. However, like climate change, I think the federal government has to lead on setting environmental standards and providing the proper funding so risk management and disaster relief programs don’t get watered down. There is considerable public good in protecting water, air and soil. If consumers are to continue getting some of the cheapest food in the world relative to incomes, then they must be prepared to cover some of these costs.
The fact is the marketplace doesn’t give a damn about protecting the environment. In fact it rewards those producers who use a little more fertilizer, make the extra pass closer to the river or the ditch, squeeze out a little more production. This is why taxpayer dollars should go to farmers who meet high environmental standards. These farmers need to be acknowledged for what they’re doing, not treated as suckers.
