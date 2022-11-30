Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker wants to know how the Island's number one industry will meet its climate change targets.
He questioned Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton on the issue during the fall session of the legislature. He noted "The climate emergency presents challenges for absolutely everybody, and there’s nowhere that that’s more true than in agriculture, where weather, of course, is such a dominant factor in determining how things go."
Bevan-Baker noted the federal government has called for a 30 per cent reduction in emissions from agriculture by 2030, noting that will require a significant reduction in fertilizer use. The opposition leader wanted to know the details of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship program between Fertilizer Canada and several Island partners including the provincial government. The program is geared to help ensuring fertilizer is used at the right time, source, rate and place. Compton promised to bring the information back.
He also wanted to know who was in charge of monitoring nitrous oxide from ammonium nitrate fertilizer. The opposition leader noted "this is a very potent greenhouse gas; about 300 times more potent per molecule than carbon dioxide. Reducing its use is clearly very important, and in order to understand how effective the 4R initiative is, we need to be able to define exactly what 4R is through this memorandum of understanding, presumably, and monitor, report, and account for any reductions that we might see."
Compton replied she has talked with a number of farmers since assuming the portfolio earlier this year and "none of them want to use any more fertilizer than they have to. The price has definitely increased. They are being responsible and responsive to our carbon emissions and they’ll continue to do so, in tandem with the province."
The opposition leader agreed the cost has risen significantly, adding he is a big supporter of the 4R initiative. However, he said more data is needed on the use of ammonium nitrate fertilizer. He added "Minister, we haven’t had reporting on how many tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer gets used on PEI for a very long time. Where would I go to find those numbers, and how are you, as minister responsible for this 30% reduction that is being mandated, how are you going to monitor to make sure that we’re actually reducing the use?"
The minister maintained the new provincial irrigation strategy will help with nitrate use "because we know having irrigation will help with application and retention of, actually, nitrates in the ground versus runoff. This is all part of our carbon action plan, and we’ll continue to work with farmers to ensure that they are doing this properly, and through their management plan, we’ll ensure that that’s working for Islanders. "
While he agreed the irrigation strategy would help in "a very small percentage of fields across our province may account for a part of that – but we have a 30% reduction. I assume the minister’s not suggesting that irrigation alone and the benefits from that in terms of reduction of fertilizer is going to help us reach that. Absolutely not."
Dr. Bevan-Baker said encouraging the practice of low-till and no-till farming is one way to help reduce emissions and he wanted to know what government was doing to encourage those practices. The minister agreed the practices work well, saying she uses them on her own property and "The farmer that does it on our property will tell you that the yield is much better and the results are much better. I think any farmer on PEI is doing the research to ensure that they are doing the very best for their land and will continue to do so. Low- and no-till is something that we will look at, and I will bring back all the information that I can as far as what we’ve got."
The opposition leader then repeated a request made on several previous occasions, namely increasing the $75 an acre payment for most of the programs included in the Alternative Land Use Services (ALUS) program. Bevan-Baker said that payment might have been appropriate when the program began 15 years ago "but it hardly makes sense today."
"We work with farmers every day across this Island to ensure that they have what they need from this government," Compton replied. "We will support them in all the changes that they make as far as reducing our carbon. We will continue to do that and we’ll continue to look at what the ALUS program is now, and how we can improve it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.