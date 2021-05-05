Opposition Leader Peter-Bevan Baker has voiced support for what he called a sustainable irrigation strategy that could include supplemental irrigation if certain safeguards were in place.
The pronouncement came during a recent exchange with Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson in the legislature. The Green Party leader dismissed the notion supplemental irrigation is the "singular solution to water shortages and anticipated drought conditions," saying that type of thinking will only lead to a growing dependency on the practice.
He suggested a holistic approach is needed that ensures access to water for all farmers. Thompson agreed a big picture strategy is needed that includes new crops that require less water, adding "Healthy soil is a huge part of our irrigation and our water retention and never before have the farmers taken on this movement about soil health like they are now."
The agriculture minister said he "loved" the fact questions about soil health and sustainable farming were being asked in the legislature, saying a balance has to be achieved between soil health and water management and "there has to be a strategic plan in place there, when and if we move forward on an irrigation plan."
Dr. Bevan-Baker said the "benefits of irrigation, of course, are really well understood. It improves crop productivity. It has the potential to stabilize the economic performance of a farm and it can improve nutrient use efficiency. With tight controls in place and only in the watersheds that we know can support it, supplemental irrigation can potentially help farmers deal with our increasingly erratic weather, but government needs to tightly control access to that water." The opposition leader said the Dennis King government must be "fully transparent" in regards to its water strategy.
He asked the minister for a commitment to developing a sustainable irrigation strategy "to ensure that all these interests are property balanced before any attempt to lift the moratorium on high-capacity wells happens?"
Thompson said he was happy to hear the opposition leader's support for irrigation and promised to work towards a balanced and science-based approach. Bevan-Baker clarified he advocates the need to tightly control access to water before irrigation is allowed.
He also asked Environment Minister Stephen Myers if he would commit to "fair, safe and transparent access to water, before you attempt to lift the moratorium on high-capacity wells." Myers said it was good to see the Green Party "finally come in line with the rest of the province who supports farmers having water on Prince Edward Island and supports the lifting of the moratorium."
The veteran cabinet minister and MLA noted he recently met with farmers in the Dunk River area and "I was amazed at what they’ve done. I’m amazed at how they’re using technology, how they’re using precision agriculture, how they’re using just-in-time methods for irrigation, how they’re using the topography of the land, the soil health of the land, that they know exactly the nutrient needs."
He said Island farmers are "leading the way because we have such a small footprint of land to work with. When I met with those farmers, I was really proud to be an Islander to see what they were doing. "
He continued his defence of the agriculture sector saying "They’re not talking about it in the media. The only thing that ever happens to them in the media is they’re getting beat up usually by you guys or your friends, and they have no real capacity to defend themselves because they’re out there trying to make a living, trying to be responsible, trying to be environmentally friendly and trying to have something they can hand over to their children in the future. That is why I believe they’re the most environmentally sensitive people in this whole province."
