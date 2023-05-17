Cole Noonan, president of Amalgamated Dairies Ltd., spoke during ADL’s recent annual meeting. He talked about how the co-op and dairy industry performed during the recent Covid pandemic, hurricane Fiona and difficult labor market. (Submitted photo)
Cole Noonan, president of Amalgamated Dairies Ltd., spoke during ADL’s recent annual meeting. He talked about how the co-op and dairy industry performed during the recent Covid pandemic, hurricane Fiona and difficult labor market. (Submitted photo)
The continuing decline in fluid milk consumption might normally worry dairy processors, but such is not the case at Amalgamated Dairies Ltd., a major Summerside-based co-op serving more than 150 P.E.I. producers.
The growth in cheese, yogurt, butter and other industrial products for dairy, continues to more than compensate for the loss in fluid milk consumption, says Chad Mann, ADL’s chief executive officer.
Mann was speaking May 8 following the company’s recent annual meeting, which featured a strong turnout of producers -- helped by a rainy late April day. “The meeting heard things are very positive. I think everybody's pretty happy.”
ADL, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, sees its main Summerside plant operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep up with the demand. Mann said that 90 per cent of the plant’s production leaves P.E.I. as cheese, butter, yogurt or canned milk. The other 10 per cent stays locally to service the fluid milk market.
“Fluid milk is a very small component of the overall market now. It's just a shifting in how people consume dairy products, a demand that continues to grow.”
Mann said the overall message at the annual meeting was that 2022 was a strong year for the co-op and its members. “The financial statements were strong for 2022. We've turned a lot of money back in to reinvest in facilities.”
"We continue to see the dairy industry in Canada modernize and ADL continues to modernize our operations. We have a number of exciting projects that are on the go for 2023 to create added value for the consumer.”
A multi-million-dollar expansion and modernization project at the Summerside plant, first announced at its annual meeting in 2018, is complete and the facility is operating at maximum capacity.
Mann says ADL continues to evaluate options in processing capacity to make it a smarter company, such as digitizing its processes. “We're not going to conquer anybody by our sheer size, so we'll have to focus our assets on a more sustainable industry. We want to continue to build a modern, adaptable and changing company for the future.”
While there were numerous challenges in the marketplace over the past 2-3 years from the Covid pandemic, hurricane Fiona, double digit inflation and a tight labor market, ADL never stopped processing.
“We've made it through. Food was available, the plants kept going, the system performed very well and that's what we want -- to make sure we’re going forward.”
The company continues to give back to the community. “We do a lot on the donation side, supporting non-profit organizations.”
The recent deal replacing NAFTA that allowed the U.S. greater access to the Canadian dairy market hasn’t had much effect on the industry here, noted Mann.
Targeting the Canadian market by the U.S. or Europe or New Zealand is more a reflection of the problems in their sectors, said Mann.” They've had challenges in the dairy sector and when they have those challenges, they seem to want to attack the Canadian one.”
The supply management model in Canada, which is not subsidized by taxpayers, continues to provide secure, stable and safe dairy products to consumers, and stability for producers and processors.
“Our domestic marketplace is performing like it's meant to do. Our regulatory system allows producers to get a fair share for their labour. There's a lot of things we can be proud of in our sector,” said Mann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.