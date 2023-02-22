Shaun Haney

Veteran agricultural journalist Shaun Haney was one of the keynote speakers during the recent cereal and oilseeds conference staged by the Atlantic Grains Council and the Department of Agriculture and Land in Summerside. He told the meeting sustainability and inflation will be two of the major topics facing the industry this year.

 By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Sustainability has become one of the buzzwords of 21st century agriculture, but Shaun Haney said many people are still unsure of what it means.

"It is not a swear word," the founder of RealAgriculture told participants at the 2023 Cereals and Oilseeds conference held recently in Summerside.

