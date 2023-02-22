Sustainability has become one of the buzzwords of 21st century agriculture, but Shaun Haney said many people are still unsure of what it means.
"It is not a swear word," the founder of RealAgriculture told participants at the 2023 Cereals and Oilseeds conference held recently in Summerside.
RealAgriculture is one of the largest agriculture media companies in the country, operating both a web based news service and a radio show. Haney that that creates an opportunity for the producers to help define what it means to operate sustainably and "we should use it to our advantage."
When it comes to earning money for producers from carbon, he said the United States is moving much faster than Canada. Haney told the conference that on this side of the border "we seem to be trying to create the perfect solution and that doesn't exist quite frankly."
He said one of the big questions impacting Canadian agriculture in 2023 will be what happens in the Ukraine. The price of fertilizer shot up last year after Russia invaded its neighbour. Both countries are major suppliers of fertilizer.
"The big question is will Russia proceed further and how will the western countries react," he said.
Haney said China remains a wild card in world affairs, noting the Chinese leadership is growing more aggressive in its dealings with the rest of the world. While there will continue to be some saber rattling over Taiwan, he is not expecting an invasion since that would set up a showdown with the west.
The veteran agricultural journalist is also not expecting any long-range ramifications from the series of balloons that have been shot down over the U.S. and Canada that are alleged to be spying for the Chinese. He suspects the balloon did not obtain any information the Chinese could not have gotten from other sources.
Inflation will continue to be a major issue for 2023 with a recession a real possibility. While some forecasters maintain the worst is over when it comes to recession, but he is far from convinced.
"Many Canadians think that inflation is only happening here," he told the meeting. "That is just not the case. It is happening across the world."
While he doesn't think inflation will reach the double digit numbers that occurred in the 1990's, he calls the possibility that it will go higher than the 6.3 rate in December "very realistic" adding "we had a long period of extremely cheap money." For producers, he said one of the major worries about inflation is the impact it will have on the price of inputs.
The guest speaker said surveys done by his company show Canadian farmers are becoming more pessimistic about the future and "are not terribly happy with the level of support they are receiving from government." His advice to producers is to focus more on farm margins rather than input costs.
Haney expects the second half of the Biden administration will see a big increase in protectionist measures and he said the Canadian government must move from being trade promoters to trade enforcers so the interests of Canadian producers are protected.
On the environmental front, he is also expecting the Americans to wrap protectionism into the fight against climate change. He argued that is the wrong direction, saying North America must move more strategically when it comes to infrastructure and trade.
"On the environmental front, climate change now trumps everything," he told the audience, adding he is expecting an increase in clean fuel regulations, which would be good news for corn and soybean producers.
He is expecting the federal government to back away from its stated goal of a voluntary 30 per cent reduction in fertilizer use by 2030. Haney said the government has done a poor job of selling the idea not only to farmers but the general public.
"What they are starting to talk about now in terms of reducing fertilizer use is different from what was first proposed," he noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.