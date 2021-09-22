***This issue marks out annual salute to the potato a harvest begins to ramp up in what has been a wet first half of September. Despite record rainfall in many parts of the province as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed over the Island and the threat of an early frost, the crop remains in relatively good shape. What is needed now is for some sunshine to let the late varieties size up and to help facilitate harvest. There is no question this year has produced one of the best growing seasons in recent memory and the potential is there for a good crop but until it is in the warehouse, that is exactly what it is --good potential. Mother nature has been relatively good to Island growers this year and hopefully that trend will continue for the next few weeks.
*** I had the opportunity once again to tag along for a field tour in Kings County with the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield. These type of tours are invaluable to bring growers up to date on the latest research, not to mention the opportunity to socialize as the pandemic has meant plenty of virtual meetings.
***It looks like we are gearing up for another ride on the COVID roller coaster with the re-introduction of mandatory masks and rising case levels throughout the country as the fourth wave picks up steam. That makes it extremely difficult for though organizing events, particularly those on a larger scale. Many fairs and exhibitions had scaled down versions this year and Open Farm Day was held in a hybrid format with both virtual and in-person stops. The biggest question mark right now is the fate of the Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show planned for Moncton in November. As of this writing it was still a green light but it is a long time between now and November. It makes planning such events a logistical nightmare and hopefully it won't end up like the International Shellfish Festival, which had to be cancelled just days before it was due to open.
***Back on the potato front again, the pending retirement of Kevin MacIsaac as general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada will leave a gaping hole it will take big shoes to fill. After ten years in the post, Kevin told me it was time for somebody younger and smarter to take over the job. I have no doubt it will be relatively easy for United to find somebody younger but I think they will be hard pressed to find somebody with a better understanding of the potato industry and the contacts Kevin has throughout the country and internationally. Having just been blessed with my first grandchild this year and with another one on the way, I certainly understand why Kevin wants to spend more time with his six grandchildren. It's been my experience people in this industry don't do retirement well. I think it speaks to the passion they have about what they do and the smart money says he will continue to be involved with the industry in some capacity in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.