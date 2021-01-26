Astronaut Chris Hatfield and Olympic athlete Clara Hughes will be featured in the2021 Farm Credit Canada forum to be held virtually February 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The session will start at 3 p.m. Atlantic. The session will be hosted by Marty Seymour, FCC Director, Industry Relations, Talking Farm and Food podcast.
In her candid, personal talk, Hughes will take participants through a wide-ranging journey of self-discovery. From desert spaces to mountain places to vast plains, she discovered beauty and wisdom hidden all around her while facing her ultimate challenge: herself.
Clara Hughes is as passionate about adventure as she was for Olympic sport. In 2017, she made the unprecedented move of walking away from everything: a successful career in broadcasting, public speaking, and the many advocacy roles she cared deeply about.
She took her first steps into a new life at a different speed. After spending years trying to be the fastest person on earth in two different sports (speed skating and cycling) Clara’s new goal was to slow it down to the pace of an average human being.
To do this, she began walking the long-distance trails of North America, seeking experiences, connections, and lessons from living in the simplest ways while immersed in nature. With close to 20,000 kilometres travelled, she is back to share her extraordinary experiences and discoveries – especially the connection with Indigenous communities that provided such important guidance, for both the trail and life.
Having commanded the International Space Station for months off planet, Colonel Chris Hadfield is experienced in managing complexity, and change under extreme circumstances. He’ll share his lessons learned and strategies to help you succeed in unusual times.
Hadfield draws from his experiences and lessons learned as NASA’s former director of operations in Russia to share the best strategies and tactics to help you succeed within these unusual times.
