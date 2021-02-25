After hearing a presentation from Information and Privacy Commissioner Denise Doiron, the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development has decided to request the report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission into the Brendel-Red Fox Acres land sale.
The committee will be meeting at the George Coles Building Friday at 2:30 p.m. following the first full sitting day of the spring legislature session. The Committee is chaired by Liberal MLA Gordon McNeilly. The other Liberal member is Cornwall-Meadowbank MLA Heath MacDonald while the governing Progressive Conservatives are represented by Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers and Charlottetown-Winsloe MLA Zack Bell. Tyne Valley-Linkletter MLA Trish Altass and Charlottetown-Belvedere MLA Hannah Bell represent the Green Party.
It is latest twist in a long and involved story that began in early 2019 when three companies with ties to the Irving family applied to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) to purchase the land Brendel Farms. The commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
Just months after the Dennis King government came to office, Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson found the file on his desk. Brendel Farms incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17 of 2019. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
Thompson then asked IRAC to look into the sale. After seeing their report , the minister declared there are "reasonable and probable grounds" two individuals and Red Fox Acres Limited have violated the holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations laid out in the Lands Protection Act. Red Fox Acres is owned by Rebecca Irving, who is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving (the president of Master Packaging) and the niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving. Both Irving and Red Fox Acres have asked for a judicial review of the order.
