I follow a number of farm industry publications on-line. It’s been interesting over the last year that more and more have front page stories about the importance of healthy soil for success on the farm. I certainly welcome these stories but find it surprising that this appears to be a revelation. Yikes.
Some examples: It’s All About Making Soil Healthier in grainews.ca; Sustainable Cultivation: Research Confirms Soil Benefits of Cover Crops in Potato Crop Rotations in potatonewstoday.com; Soil health indicators often relate to properties you can’t see in country-guide.ca; Soil Power! The Dirty Way to a Green Planet in nytimes.com ; and there are many more.
Some of this is in response to other reporting on how seriously soils are being degraded worldwide. The United Nations issued a report in December. based on a study by 300 scientists. The bottom line: 135 billion tonnes of top soil have been lost since the Industrial Revolution, most in the last 50 years. One of the lead researchers, Dr. Richard Bardgett of the University of Manchester, says there is more at stake than most people realize.
“There is a vast reservoir of biodiversity living in the soil that is out of sight and is generally out of mind. But few things matter more to humans because we rely on the soil to produce food. "he said. "There’s now pretty strong evidence that a large proportion of the Earth’s surface has been degraded as a result of human activities.”
Human activities include road building, massive urban and housing developments, and, of course, farming. Some will think it’s just irresponsible farmers being reckless and greedy. There’s some of that, but I think there’s something deeper going on, something cultural and psychological that’s thankfully changing again.
Rachel Carson wrote about it first in her seminal book Silent Spring: the feeling that just as science and technology helped to win the Second World War, it could now be applied to solving other challenges like food production. Chemical fertilizers, and pesticides allowed food production to quickly ramp up, and for so many the “vast reservoir of biodiversity living in the soil” mentioned earlier really didn’t seem to matter anymore.
I think there was a second round of “masters of the universe” when Monsanto and others started tinkering with the DNA of plants to allow blanket spraying of herbicides, and insecticides within plant tissue. It made massive farming of soybean and corn almost too easy, a farmer hardly ever had to get his/her hands dirty.
The extraordinary effectiveness and convenience of the neonicotinoid pesticides added to the technological fixes available to farmers.
It’s not that these should all be abandoned but there have been serious unintended consequences on the “vast reservoir of biodiversity living in the soil”, and the natural world in and around farms. Many farmers and researchers are finally speaking plainly about these impacts and the farm media, not just the eco-fringe, are paying attention.
I see generational change as well. I always remember a conversation in 1980 with an older farmer in eastern PEI. He said he would only grow potatoes on land that was absolutely flat, and in a five- year rotation. Compare that with some middle aged farmers in the 1990’s who were growing potatoes wherever a plow could break ground. Rotations got shorter. The soil health surveys through that time bear this out.
I just as firmly believe that this next generation of farmers has recommitted to better farming practices, and are the intended audience for the various news articles mentioned earlier.
There is something else at play that I think hasn’t yet been fully accounted for, and drives these consequences. As farmers became more efficient the processing and retailing sectors in the food industry were becoming more concentrated in fewer and fewer hands. These industries have gained crushing economic power over farmers. Cheaper became the dominant market signal to farmers, with farm gate prices their grandfathers were familiar with a half century ago, while the cost of farming has soared.
As long as the marketplace demands cheaper we have to find ways to ensure those farmers taking care of the soil are properly compensated. The additional challenges around climate change offer an opportunity to do that. Carbon credits should go to farmers who keep soil covered year around. The growing plant material soaks up carbon and stores it in the ground. It’s a benefit for everyone.
Farmers with improving soils should get cheaper crop insurance, lower land taxes, anything that acknowledges that the time, effort and cost of improving soils isn’t just a bottom line expense. It’s worth way more than that.
