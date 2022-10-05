All hopes for what looked like a banner growing season disappeared in the blink of an eye with the arrival of Post Tropical Cyclone Fiona.
The rain during the storm and the two days preceding it left the ground saturated and winds that gusted in excess of 175 kilometers per hour flattene many crops like corn and soybeans.
Many livestock producers saw their barns flattened and are faced with expensive and lengthy rebuilding jobs. Gordon MacBeath, who is the chair of Dairy Producers of PEI, said eight producers had their barns destroyed in the worst hurricane event to ever hit the region.
In true Island fashion, the cows involved have been relocated to the farms of other producers and MacBeth said he was not aware of any livestock being lost. He said the flattened corn that is a fact of life in many Island fields will have a significant impact on the feed supply as the winter months approach.
Jut how long it will take to replace the infrastructure lost is anybody’s guess. Unfortunately, some producers will ultimately decide it is not worth the effort and exit the industry. That will mean efforts by the province and many of the livestock commodities to make the Island more self-sufficient when it comes to production will take a major hit and that is something we can ill afford.
As harvest time approaches, producers will have to be extra vigilant to make sure no waterlogged products end up in the warehouse. As well, they will have to work around downed trees and fences.
Soybean producer David Mol already knows there will be a part of his field that he will have to leave in the ground. The area in question is surrounded by trees and many of them are now lying across his field. He is unfortunately far from being the only producer in that situation.
Fiona hit the Maritimes several weeks later that Post Tropical Storm Dorian (it had the force of a category one hurricane when it touched down in 2019 and Fiona was a category 2 when it hit the province), so some of the crop that was flattened is now ready for harvest.
Many producers will require some help getting the corn out of the ground and efforts are now under way to explore the possibility of bringing in equipment and manpower from outside the Island. I have no doubt this is will be another chapter in the long history of neighbour helping neighbour that has deep roots in this province and not just in the farming sector.
The federation is talking about the possibility of submitting an application under the AgriRecovery Program – a process that ultimately proved to being unsuccessful following Dorian. As climate related events become more and more frequent, AgriRecovery has to become a more established program under the next suite of federal-provincial programs, with clearly established guidelines that leave less discretion in the hand of the bureaucrats.
Even if an application under the program was successful, it will be several years before producers would see any money. Producers facing the loss of their crops or rebuilding lost infrastructure need immediate help. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed the federal government will be there to help the Island rebuild from the storm. That must include immediate help for the number one industry.
