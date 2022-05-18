Is the province prepared for an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza that is making its way across the country?
That was the question O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson had when he quizzed the minister of agriculture and land on the level of preparedness should an outbreak occur in the country's smallest province. While there have been detections in wild bird on PEI, as of the first week of May, there were no detections in commercial or backyard flocks. There have been detections in commercial flocks in the other three Atlantic provinces.
"If an infection was to happen in PEI flocks, one would assume that there would need to be a quarantine within a certain radius of infection and/or humane destruction of flocks," the veteran Liberal MLA asked Bloyce Thompson. "Is there a registry for those who own backyard chickens that may fall within the radius of a possible outbreak, and what measures does the province have to dispose of a large volume of birds in a humane and environmentally acceptable manner, should something occur?"
The agriculture minister said the poultry response plan provides for humane disposal of any
flocks that become contaminated. He added "we hope we don’t have that incident. I know our
fingers are crossed. If it’s in a backyard flock, there is a radius that’s part of the plan that will be taking place, and our department has worked with Island veterinarians as well, so everyone is
aware of this plan and everyone is prepared."
Henderson replied he is also hoping there is no outbreak in the province but added "we do need to be prepared. CFIA has been criticized by the minister and the premier in its handling of potato wart on PEI, and CFIA has the Health of Animals Act to federally compensate poultry
operations, which outlines maximum compensation per bird. But we know compensation rarely solves the problem for farmers to get back to whole easily."
He asked Thompson if the province would be providing additional supports to PEI’s poultry
industry, including the small flocks of free range and private flocks, should PEI be affected by avian flu. He also wanted to know whether Thompson had confidence the CFIA could handle the outbreak.
"With all the heightened biosecurity that our farms are taking right now, I think we’re positioned well, as other provinces across Canada are dealing with this," the minister said. "But this
government’s always been there for our farmers. No matter if it’s a potato farmer, a dairy farmer, or a poultry farmer, this government will support them."
