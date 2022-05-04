You could see it coming. Food retail prices are up 8.7% from a year ago. Dozens of food goods are contributing to this. The headline in the Financial Post? “Soaring Dairy Prices Drive Steepest Rise in Food Inflation in 13 Years.”
This is a serious concern for the many families already living with food insecurity. Too many will have little choice but to use food banks as daily living costs soar, and there’s little relief in sight. But pointing at dairy as “driving” this increase is lazy and wrong. Even in the Financial Post article there’s evidence of this: fresh and frozen beef prices up 14.1%, ham and bacon up 15%, pasta up 17.8%, breakfast cereal 12%, oranges rose 23%.
Business writers with major media organizations have an almost pathological dislike of the regulated marketing system used by milk, egg, and poultry farmers. Basically “supply management” matches production with demand using on-farm quotas and ensures farmers a fair return based on the cost of production. While similar farmers in the U.S. and Europe receive hefty government subsidies, Canadian farmers do not. It means prices for dairy and poultry products are generally, but not always, higher that what Americans pay.
What has made the system especially controversial over the last decade are the high duties used to keep cheaper imports out. These duties have been attacked during international trade negotiations and were a particular irritant for Donald Trump. In order to secure new trade deals, Canada agreed to increase the amount of duty free imports which both compete with and cut into the production of Canadian producers. The government has provided compensation for these changes.
Globe and Mail reporter Andrew Coyne showed his contempt for anyone associated with supply management in a recent article on Conservative leadership contender Pierre Poilievre. “…. he has said he would not touch supply management – perhaps the single most obvious example of privileged “gatekeepers” using the power of the state to stick it to the little guy.”
Maybe it’s the transparency of the supply management system that’s at fault. Unlike most commodities there is black and white evidence on what producers make and why. A federal regulator determines the price dairies pay for raw milk. The increase was set in January at 8.4% based on higher costs for feed, fuel and fertilizer. But then dairies added more beyond that. According to recent reporting, Lactalis Canada Inc. a subsidiary of a large French company that produces Black Diamond cheese and Astro yogurt, told grocers its prices would go up by as much as 15% because of higher labour, transportation and packaging costs. So it’s business as usual for the dairy processor to recover its higher costs, but how dare farmers do the same. Then there’s the higher profits enjoyed by food retailers. The Financial Post report quotes University of Guelph professor Simon Somogyi who says it’s “somewhat troubling” that grocers are increasing profits at a time of high inflation. In other words food retailers’ profit margins are getting better at a time when inflation has already pushed up food prices. Again the increase to farmers is based on actual costs while grocers are padding their bottom line to keep shareholders happy. Why isn’t that a headline?
What about the beef industry? There are two lawsuits-- one in British Columbia the other in Quebec-- that allege price gouging by Canada’s four big abattoirs that control 85% of the beef business. The allegation is that the processors agreed to slow down the beef slaughter which creates an oversupply of live cattle and drives down prices to farmers. This has the opposite impact on retail markets. Beef is in short supply so consumers pay more. From the lawsuit: “…… while the price the defendants paid for cattle dropped, the supply of beef was restricted and the price of beef was fixed at an elevated, anti-competitive level, causing damages to the plaintiff and class members, while increasing the profits of the defendants and their co-conspirators.”
Not surprisingly the big beef companies deny the charges. What’s interesting here is that the lawsuits are on behalf of consumers, not farmers.
Supply management is really a way for farmers to even the playing field, to get a fair share of the consumer dollar. Processors, food manufacturers and retailers are controlled by a very few powerful hands, while thousands of farmers are scattered across the country. Dairy, egg and poultry farmers do recognize they are a privileged few, but that’s relative to other farmers, not to Canadians in general. They’ll have to cut costs and struggle like everyone else as war in Ukraine, upcoming climate disasters, pandemic aftershocks and so on continue to drive uncertainty and inflation.
Yes low income families will suffer the most from higher food prices, but let’s choose the villains for this with a little more honesty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.