Holstein Canada will hold the 2021 National Shows in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec from November 17 to 20.
Following the cancellation of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, the organization has been closely monitoring the pandemic situation as well as public health guidelines. An organizing committee will run the National Shows. Composed of an external coordinator and members from the West, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, this committee will ensure that exhibitors and visitors alike have an enjoyable experience while ensuring the safety of members and employees.
"We are confident that we will be able to give breeders an event in compliance with all requirements," promises the Association’s new President, Elyse Gendron. “We will ensure that activities are cost recovery and safe for all participants,”
She added Holstein Canada will be monitoring the situation closely this fall and will make any necessary adjustments. Holding a National show will fuel the spirit of local and regional shows and will be a showcase for Canadian genetics. Such an event is key to provide worldwide visibility to Holstein enthusiasts. The schedule and nature of the activities will be announced later this fall.
(0) comments
