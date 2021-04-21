OK, it’s not the hard stuff I’m talking about, and the jam is what’s prevented so many Islanders from even considering how farmers could responsibly use PEI’s critical groundwater resources during droughts. It’s called a moratorium.
Three things happened this month that indicate we’re moving beyond the black and white, right or wrong judgments of the 19 year long moratorium. In a thoughtful editorial the Green’s Lynne Lund said this: “The strain of climate change is being felt in many places, especially in agriculture. We need a sustainable irrigation strategy for P.E.I. And two of the pillars of that strategy must be environmental protection and fairness.”
Lund and others are acknowledging that climate change, not just keeping PEI’s french fry sector competitive, is now driving public policy.
Lund is also asking people to recognize that not all watersheds face the same risks from more irrigation. Those in eastern Prince County, with its concentration of potato production and existing heavy irrigation demand, is the most taxed. Don’t forget this was exactly the reason Mitch Murphy, the former Agriculture Minister and MLA from Kensington, initiated the moratorium in 2002.
The second development is related to this. Bruce Raymond is the water and air monitoring manager with the Department of Environment. He’s an experienced hand who knows public statements by Environment officials are carefully parsed and never forgotten. When asked if the new Water Act would have prevented five Bedeque area farms from pumping surface water out of the Dunk River last summer after levels were critically low, he said this would not have been permitted. “The minister cannot issue a permit if there were to be unacceptable, adverse effects and those are defined as such.” This should give Islanders some sense that the new Water Act is doing what so many wanted, making environmental protection a priority.
The third was, I think, the most unexpected. The chair of the Legislative Committee holding hearings on water regulations, Conservative Cory Deagle, saying it’s time to end the moratorium on high capacity wells used in agriculture. It’s hard to think he would say this without some input from the Premier’s office. "If the science says we can, you know, why do we vilify farmers?" Farmers have been arguing this for years.
The end of the moratorium based on science won’t come quickly however. The research is just now being organized by Mike van den Heuvel, the Canada Research Chair in Watershed Ecological Integrity at UPEI. He says it will take four to five years to gather meaningful evidence on the impact of irrigation pumping on complex water ecosystems. That’s a lot of Julys and Augusts without rain if the climate change modellers are right.
Ironically it is provisions in the Water Act that will lead to more irrigation through this five year research window. While new high-capacity wells remain illegal, regulations requiring permits for low capacity wells won’t be in force until June 16th. That’s keeping well drillers busy until then as farmers buy some irrigation insurance. This will mean new holding ponds. These farmers will have five years before needing to apply for a permit but Department officials insist they won’t wait that long to limit pumping if they discover it’s adversely affecting watersheds. Expect a fair bit of controversy and pressure on Minister Steven Myers to properly manage these and similar situations.
Lynne Lund of the Greens is also calling for fairness in water use amongst farmers. This is something the certified organic farmers group is also encouraging. Right now it’s mostly large highly capitalized farm operations that have the resources to irrigate.
Will they be the only ones to have access to water if irrigation becomes more widely available?
In a perfect world, rural irrigation would look like urban water distribution: public money spent on well fields located where they will have the least impact on the environment, miles of pipe running here and there to allow farms to tap into the resource, and schedules providing fair distribution.
This isn’t going to happen, and a quick read of laws governing how irrigation water is shared from California through the western Canadian provinces shows it’s “first come-first served”. This will mean farmers here organizing amongst themselves to fairly distribute water in hard-pressed watersheds. This is already being discussed in some communities.
Expect to hear a lot about irrigation in Canada over the next few years. The Canada Infrastructure Bank is offering $1.5 billion in new loans to provinces to expand irrigation, with most provinces announcing they’re all in.
PEI is an outlier in all of this. It’s the only province completely dependent on groundwater, there’s real risk of saltwater contamination if extraction isn’t properly controlled, and there is a genuine interest as reflected in the Water Act to protect wildlife and aquatic ecosystems. PEI will be moving much more slowly and carefully than other provinces, but we have started to move.
