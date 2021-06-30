"We finally got this over the finish line."
That was how Robert Godfrey reacted to the news Bill C-208 had passed third and final reading in the Senate and would become law after receiving royal assent at the close of the spring sitting of Parliament. The private members bill, proposed by Conservative Larry Maguire, will put transfer of share in a small business (including agriculture) on the same footing as selling to a third party for purposes of the Income Tax Act."
"It never made sense to me why it was more advantageous to sell to your neighbour than your son or daughter," said the executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.
Godfrey said he is puzzled why it took so long to enact the change, given the fact it seems to have wide support across the political spectrum. Previous versions of the bill had been introduced in earlier parliaments by MP's from the Liberal, NDP and Bloc Quebecois. They either died on the order paper or were stalled in the Senate.
Bill C-208 passed through the House of Commons with the support of all Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green Party MP's. It also received the support of 19 Liberals including outgoing Malpeque MP Wayne Easter, who chairs the Finance Committee that reviewed the document.
This version of the bill almost died in the Senate as well and Godfrey praised the efforts of Island Independent Senator Diane Griffin, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry. That committee recommended passage of the bill, but the measure faced a hurdle on third reading in the Red Chamber, after Senator Peter Harder wanted the legislation reviewed by the Senate Committee on Banking and Finance.
"This is one of the first times since the implementation of the new independent senator appointment process that we’ve received a bill from the House of Commons in this kind of circumstance," Griffin told her colleagues. "As you know, there is a tension between what the government wants versus what the elected House of Commons wants."
Senator Griffin said sending the bill to another committee would amount to "a de facto killing of the legislation, as it would die on the Order Paper. " The amendment was voted down and the act passed the required third reading."
Godfrey agreed the bill would effectively have been dead unless it passed before the summer recess as an election call is widely speculated before the House of Commons sits again in the fall. When Parliament is dissolved, all measures still on the order paper are effectively stopped and must be reintroduced again.
"I am happy all three Island senators supported the bill," he said.
Godfrey said the Canadian Federation of Agriculture has been doing extensive lobbying trying to shepherd the bill through the two houses of Parliament.
“The average age of Canadian farmers, now at over 55 years, continues to climb and farm debt is at an all-time high. If we want to ensure the next generation of family farms is in strong financial health to capitalize on the immense opportunities facing our sector and drive Canada’s economic recovery, we cannot burden them with undue tax liabilities from day one,” said CFA President Mary Robinson.
The former president of the Island federation called the passage "tremendously positive news for
farm families, who will now not have to face an additional tax bill, potentially in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. This reduced financial strain on the next generation will directly contribute to a more robust and vibrant Canadian agriculture sector.”
With more than 95% of Canadian farms owned and operated by Canadian farm families, she said Bill C-208 will contribute directly to the sustainability of thousands of family farms in the next few years alone.
The bill essentially ensures that intergenerational farm transfers receive the same capital gains treatment as those businesses selling to an unrelated party, rather than treating the difference as a dividend that is taxed at a higher rate and cannot access the lifetime capital gains exemption.
Robinson added, “We have never been seeking preferential treatment for family farms but have been seeking to ensure the Income Tax Act puts intergenerational farm transfers on a level playing field as those selling to a stranger.":
Godfrey noted only 8.2 per cent of Island farmers currently have a succession plan and he is confident this change will make it easier for families to begin that vital discussion. He noted "succession planning is an uncomfortable topic at the best of time and the previous rules penalized farmers for keeping their farms in the family. We are going to see an increase in the number of people doing succession plans--I have no doubt about that."
