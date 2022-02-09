Tom Vilsack to his timeline of announcing a plan for the resumption of PEI table stock shipments to Puerto Rico, says the general manager of the PEI Potato Board.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay went to Washington in late January to meet with the agriculture secretary. Following the meeting, they provided a readout to media indicating "Secretary Vilsack provided clear direction to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to proceed expeditiously with the risk analysis of exporting PEI table stock potatoes to Puerto Rico and the continental U.S. "
Greg Donald said technical meetings between officials from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and APHIS have increased in frequency since that meeting. The general manager said CFIA officials consult with industry before the meetings and offer a debrief following each session.
During the meeting, the ministers emphasized the urgency of Canadian potatoes returning to the American market and expressed "unwavering confidence" that the trade of table stock potatoes is safe with the current risk mitigation measures in place, such as ensuring potatoes are: sourced from non-restricted fields, washed, graded, and treated with a sprout inhibitor.
Donald shares that confidence in the science, saying in the two plus months since the ministerial order was issued, the CFIA has not provided industry with any evidence the long term potato management plan is not effective.
"Our government has to stand behind the science and stand up to the Americans on this issue," he said.
The Ministers advocated for the U.S. to prioritize restoring trade of table stock potatoes as a first step, in particular to Puerto Rico, as well as the continental U.S., given that this type of potato has a negligible risk of transmitting potato wart. Speaking to reporters following the meeting, the agriculture minister said she was confident the framework for resuming shipments to Puerto Rico would be forthcoming in a matter of a few weeks with a decision on the United States market a few weeks after that. While Vilsack agreed with the timeline of two weeks Puerto Rico would be the first priority in an interview with CBC television, he was non-committal on when shipments would be back into the American market. Donald said he found the lack of a timeline for mainland United States discouraging.PEI annually ships $18-$20 million worth of potatoes to Puerto Rico, which represents more than 80 per cent of the spuds usually sold in the territory. The general manager said Island shippers have been doing a fantastic job reaching out to customers in both Puerto Rico and the United States and "they want are potatoes. They have having to go to other markets and they are taking a loss."
The National Potato Council, one of the main groups south of the border pressuring the American government to ban Island spuds from the marketplace, noted in a statement meeting Secretary Vilsack "committed to expeditiously review the disease testing data provided by CFIA and undertake a risk analysis before a decision is made to resume the importation of PEI table stock potatoes to Puerto Rico and the continental United States.” Council President and Maine potato grower Dominic LaJoie added “We welcome this commitment as a necessary step to safely resuming normal trade with this important partner.”
NPC CEO Kam Quarles said that to accomplish the goal of resumed trade, NPC is urging CFIA to institute a comprehensive, transparent disease testing plan that will allow it to identify clean PEI fields for export.
“Safe exports must begin with clean fields. Over the past five years, soil testing for potato wart in PEI has dropped substantially, making it difficult to assess the spread of the disease in their production areas. Without reasonable soil testing numbers, it is impossible to know which PEI fields should be cleared for shipment with high confidence that the disease is not present,” said Quarles.
Lawrence MacAulay welcomed the assurances from U.S. officials but noted there is nothing for certain until the border opens.
MacAulay said sitting across the table from Secretary Vilsack the vibe was clearly in favour of lifting the ban. As for why the Puerto Rico border will open before the US, the veterans affairs minister couldn’t say why U.S. officials made that decision.
“What we wanted to see happen is to get potatoes moving somewhere in the United States as quickly as we could,” he said.
The long-time Liberal MP concedes there will be potatoes that won’t make it to market, but any amount of movement is a start.
He doesn’t have to imagine how farmers feel right now. MacAulay remembers a warehouse full of potatoes he lost three decades ago during the PVYN (a potato virus that was detrimental not to the potato plant, but other crops) crisis.
“The only thing that counts is trailers rolling and cheques coming in,” he noted.
In a question in the House of Common, Conservative MP John Barlow said the talks show "this is a political dispute and has nothing to do with the quality of PEI potatoes." He asked if the federal government was prepared to lift the ban on potatoes going south of the border this month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he raised the issue with American President Joe Biden adding "we know the hard work and the quality of Island potatoes is without dispute and we will continue to work with the United States to resolve the issue."
Barlow said Island farmers are looking for results, adding Vilsack has indicated there is no timeline to reopen the market, contradicting the impressions of the agriculture minister. The prime minister said his government will continue to work hard and promised to stand side by side with Island producers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.