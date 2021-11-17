While it was obviously not the news the industry wanted to hear, the general manager of the PEI Potato Board said he has 100 per cent confidence in the ability of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to handle the recent discovery of potato wart in a way that will have minimal impact on the industry.
"It is something we have been dealing with for over 20 years and the protocols are well established," Greg Donald said.
The CFIA confirmed potato wart in fields on two separate farms in October. The discovery did result in the temporary suspension of seed potatoes from the province south of the border but the processing and tablestock sectors have seen little impact.
Control measures have been put in place on both fields and no product from either location has been shipped outside the province. Donald said growers are well aware of the protocols imposed by the inspection agency and follow them to the letter.
When potato wart was first discovered in the province in 2000, the U.S. closed its borders to PEI for six months, resulting in over $20 million in lost sales. Since then, there have been periodic finds and the fields in questions have been quarantined. In the fall of 2020, wart was found in two fields, resulting in a halt to U.S. shipments for several months.
Potato wart is a soil borne fungal parasite which can survive in the soil for up to 20 years. The disease appears on all underground parts except the roots. Buds on stems, stolons, and tubers are the centres of infection and abnormal growth activity leading to wart formation. Above ground symptoms are not usually apparent although there may be a reduction in plant vigour.
The general manager said the wart discovery has been one of the few low points in one of the best growing seasons in recent memory. He added there was some concern wet weather in September may result in some storage issues but so far that has not proven to be the case.
"The rains seem to have happened early enough that growers could leave low lying areas in the field," he said. "It has been a real pleasant surprise."
The general manager said there has also been good news on the price front. A smaller crop due to weather related issues in western Canada, many parts of the United States and Europe, is translating into strong demand and prices in PEI and other parts of eastern Canada.
"So far, they have been on a par with last year, which saw strong prices and we are hopeful that trend will continue," he said.
