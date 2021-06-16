The PEI farming industry is disputing a report conducted by two universities and the Cooper Institute which suggests temporary foreign workers coming into the province are facing overcrowded housing conditions and long work days with no overtime.
The researchers talked to 15 migrant workers in the agriculture and seafood processing industry, who detailed incidents of 17 people living in a single family home sharing a bathroom and a kitchen. The report, led by Raluca Bejan, an assistant professor of Social Work at Dalhousie University, noted "Almost every worker mentioned overcrowding and inadequate bathroom and kitchen facilities. She maintained the research "mirrored data from the province’s Department of Health and Wellness, which found code violations in half of the inspected employer-provided housing facilities for agricultural workers."
However, the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture begs to differ. Robert Godfrey maintains he has seen the work many of his members put in to ensuring good housing. Many of those farms rehire the same workers year after year, and there are often several generations of the same family working on a particular farm. He is questioning how the participants in the study were chosen, since it was a relatively small sample size out of the hundreds of temporary foreign workers who come to the province each year.
The system isn't perfect and it is unfair to criticize those workers that came forward. However, I find it hard to believe the problems are as widespread as the report paints in either agriculture or seafood processing. Both sectors are experiencing severe labour shortages. Mistreating workers, (whether they are foreign or live down the street), and especially if they have proven themselves to be good workers, is not simply wrong-- it is bad business.
This year was especially difficult for the employers bringing in foreign workers due to the fact there are no commercial flight to Canada from Mexico and the Caribbean, the two areas where most of the workers come from. That has meant extra expense for employers in chartering flights. For a producer who has done everything right, it must be incredibly frustrating to then be cast under a cloud of suspicion.
On another front, potato farmer Jordan Docherty took to social media to vent his frustration with finding damage in a freshly planted field, estimating that approximately 400 plants were destroyed after an ATV ran through the property. Unfortunately he is far from the only producer to see such damage.
The industry has done a great deal of work with both the PEI ATV Club and the PEI Snowmobile Association, but the problem is those doing the damage are usually not members of either organization. The damage is caused by, to use Ontario Premier Doug Ford's words , "a bunch of yahoos" that have no respect for other people's property. They know the risk of getting caught is slim and that means there is no easy solution to this persistent problem that costs the industry thousands of dollars each year.
