While it has been a long time in the works, the general manager of the PEI Potato Board said he is pleased with the process that now allows Island producers to apply for high-capacity wells.
"While potato wart has taken the front burner in the last few months, this has been a major file for us for a long time," Greg Donald said. "We are confident they process now in place will help meet the needs of industry while protecting our water resource."
The ban against high capacity wells for agriculture that has been in place for almost two decades, officially ended on June 11 with the release of the provincial irrigation strategy. While Donald said there will likely not be any additional wells put in place in 2022 due to the short time period and the process involved, he said it will be an option for growers to consider as they plan the 2023 crop.
"This is not a silver bullet that is going to solve all our problems,"' he said. "It is another tool in the toolbox and complements efforts being made to increase soil organic matter, soil fertility and decreased chemical use."
In the spring of 2021, a new draft amendment of the Water Withdrawal Regulations was provided to the public for comment. In this draft amendment, a change was proposed in how permits for high-capacity wells for agricultural irrigation are treated.
Specifically, that the moratorium on high-capacity well permits be removed and replaced with an allowance for these permits be granted subject to a satisfactory irrigation strategy. This regulation has been approved which in effect lifts the moratorium on high capacity wells for irrigation. In addition, permit holders that rely on high water use supplies may be required to develop drought contingency plans.
However, with this there are several stipulations in place to safeguard the environment that go above and beyond the requirements for other high capacity well users. Applicants applying for high capacity well permits must participate in the Soil Health Improvement Plan (SHIP) program with the Department of Agriculture and Land, have a drought contingency plan and, in heavily used watersheds, must bring forward a watershed irrigation plan.
The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture also expressed pleasure with the final government announcement noting it has been a long-standing file for the organization. Donald Killorn said he is confident the plan will meet the needs or producers while ensuring Island groundwater is protected for future generations.
He noted there have been major advances in technology since the ban was originally enacted and that will better enable provincial officials to monitor water use, especially in watersheds where there may be high usage.
"This is mission accomplished as far as we are concerned," he said. "It was important that it be done right and a long term process be put in place."
The PEI Certified Organic Producers Co-operative (PEI COPC) was encouraged by the announcement, saying in a release the irrigation strategy "reflects a sincere desire to protect our ground and surface water resources and to ensure responsible water use. There is provision for transparent monitoring of water use and water users, potential for broad stakeholder engagement, equitable access, watershed-based planning and an acknowledgement of the important role of soil health in water conservation."
In advocating for this strategy to be developed, the PEI COPC created a strategic framework focused on resilience and industry leadership supported by clear and enforceable regulations as well as novel and ongoing research.
"While we are pleased to see much of what we envisioned for a comprehensive plan in the Provincial Irrigation Strategy, it is concerning that it fails to explicitly address the active role agricultural irrigators need to take to address deforestation, declining soil-carbon stocks, and nutrient losses to soil, water, and air; all of which require marked industry commitments extending beyond nutrient, soil health, and land use planning regimes observed to date," the group notes. "The PEI COPC questions the calculus of granting water access where recent land use changes have resulted in sizable and measurable carbon emissions while at the same time increasing water demand in limited supply watersheds."
Government is also launching a Water Registry that has been developed over the past year. This online platform allows Islanders to view and interact with maps that display water information such as water use, well locations, water quantity and quality, and more.
To use the water registry online tool and find more information and facts about water on Prince Edward Island visit: www.princeedwardisland.ca/waterregistry
