The decision by Health Canada to exempt ground beef and pork from front of packaging labelling regulations is welcome news to both producers and processors in the province.
A draft proposal by the federal department would have seen both products carry a label indicating they contained saturated fat. It would have made Canada the only country in the world to carry such a label for single ingredient products and the president of Atlantic Beef Products Inc. was worried that would cause confusion for consumers and unfairly taint a product that is an affordable source of protein.
Russ Mallard said he was happy a lobbying effort by the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and the Canadian Meat Council (he is vice chair of the council, which represents meat packers and processors) convinced Ottawa to change its mind.
When Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos released the regulations in late June, both ground beef and ground pork were exempt, similar to other foods like single ingredient meat, milk, eggs, vegetables, and fruit. The regulations, which come into effect in 2026, are designed to warn consumers in cases where a product has high levels of saturated fat, sugar or sodium.
Mallard said a warning label could have be interpreted by the consumer as "ground beef is bad for you." While it does have saturated fat, it is also a source of iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and other essential nutrients. As well, he noted most of the ground beef sold by his plant is either lean or extra lean as producers have changed their production methods over the last decade.
Both Mallard and Dennis Hogan were afraid the label could have unfairly put ground beef in the same category as highly processed foods that are often called empty calories-- in other words they fill you up but contain little in the way of nutritional value. According to a release from the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, those processed foods already account for half of the calories Canadians consume.
"I am just glad common sense prevailed in the end," said Hogan, who is president of the PEI Cattle Producers.
Hogan praised the lobby efforts of the national organization and expressed gratitude to those who contacted their MP's urging ground beef be exempt. He called it a victory for producers who are getting ready to face a winter of higher feed cost,s due largely to rising fuel and fertilizer prices.
Mallard said putting the labels on the packages would have meant an added expense for Atlantic Beef Products and other processors across the country. "
Meanwhile, the president of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association noted almost 50 per cent of beef consumed in Canada is ground beef and more than 90 per cent of Canadians consume ground beef on a weekly basis. Reg Schellenberg added ground beef is one of the most popular and trusted sources of protein and an incredibly important source of revenue for the beef industry.
"The finalized regulations demonstrate a recognition of what consumers, farmers and ranchers know well, beef and pork are wholesome sources of high-quality protein that are important staples in Canadians’ diet," he said.
