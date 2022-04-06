Cautious optimism might be the best way to describe the mood of many within the potato industry after the announcement from United States officials the border would be reopening "soon" to Island tablestock potatoes.
Island Farmer talked to a number of producers attending the 2022 version of the International Potato Technology Expo. The lack of a definite timeline and conditions, as well as concern over the future of the seed industry, were the major concerns most frequently mentioned.
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said he was expecting the timetable and conditions in early April. Greg Donald said since Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau held out March 10 as a possible date for an American announcement that didn't come until two weeks later, there seems to be a greater reluctance on the part of federal officials to announce a timeline.
"As far as I aware, there is nothing on paper yet," Donald said.
He said the announcement does give a glimmer of hope to producers as they gear up for planting the 2022 crop. The general manager said it is also a signal to other growers throughout North America not to base their planting acreage on the fact Island growers would be shut out south of the border. There was concern that a decision later in the year, when growers in other areas had planted more to make up for the Island's absence, could lead to a dramatic oversupply and depressed prices.
Donald said the outlook for the seed industry is grim for the immediate future since the U.S. still continues to maintain it will ban imports from any other province that uses Island seed. That restricts seed growers to only sales in PEI.
Alex Docherty is one of those seed growers, normally selling approximately seven million pounds to customers across the country and south of the border. He worries the seed producers are being forgotten in the wake of the border reopening.
"Seed potatoes are the foundation of the industry," he said. "If your house has a shaky foundation, it is not long before you run into problems."
Boyd Rose of East Point Potatoes Inc agreed all three sectors of the industry must be healthy to provide for a solid industry. The tablestock grower said the announcement "gives you a little hope" with planting just around the corner.
He was also concerned about the lack of details regarding the resumption of tablestock but "I think we will be hearing something in the next week or two."
Terry Curley of Monaghan Farms agreed the announcement was good news but he too was concerned about the long term prospects of the seed sector. Earlier this year, he helped organize a shipment of Island spuds to a processing plant in Alberta. Curley, who largely sells to Frito Lay for the chip market, noted he put together a similar deal over a decade ago that saw surplus Island spuds go to Pasco, Washington for processing.
“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Frank Power of Power Farms in Elliotvale, told The Eastern Graphic just after the American announcement. “When the first truck goes across the border and gets through, I’ll believe it.”
A seed grower who also ships product to the table stock market, Power said “It’s so hard to get your head back into the game. We had all our pride taken away from us for what we do. We’re trying to grow the best crop we can and we had that all taken away from us.”
“It’s good to get this first step, but this is just the first step, we still have a long ways to go,” Colton Griffin, co-owner of WP Griffin Inc, told the West Prince Graphic. “And we’re gonna see our MP stand up and they’re going to pat themselves on the back and say, ‘Yeah, we told you this was a science issue’ but they haven’t really done anything. It’s been 13 or 14 weeks now, nothing’s really changed. We’re going to be shipping the same potatoes we would have been shipping back in November. They just they’ve destroyed our industry.”
Griffin said he’s going to plant the crops he would normally be planting, with the hope that everything is quickly sorted out.
“I basically have to hope that it’s gonna work out,” he said. “If it doesn’t, then I guess I won’t be a farmer anymore. We invest all this money in equipment, I can’t just park my potato diggers and my potato planters for year. It’s a great first step towards making plans for next year. But we need some solid evidence that the same border closure isn’t going to happen next November, if there’s another wart find this summer."
South of the border, the announcement was greeted very differently by at least one segment of the industry. The National Potato Council lobbied the United Statements Department of Agriculture for the closure and the chief executive officer said in a statement the group was "dismayed" with the USDA decision.
Kam Quarles argued the reopening should be delayed until the Canadian Food Inspection Agency completes soil testing. CFIA officials indicated several months ago that task may not be completed until this fall.
He said the decision "overlooks the severity of the disease. Should potato wart be transmitted to the United States, the economic consequences would be devastating and immediate. Beyond the domestic costs to growers and the industry, the U.S. would likely immediately lose access to all international fresh potato markets, costing the industry over $225 million in annual exports and billions of dollars in additional indirect damage."
The organization said it is surprising that USDA is allowing a lesser standard for Canadian growers via soil testing than is conversely required for U.S. growers. For U.S. potato exports to Canada, CFIA requires rigorous soil testing in Idaho where state and federal officials are mandated to conduct soil samples on every field to ensure they are clear of the potato cyst nematode pest.
