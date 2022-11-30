Andy Walker

When potatoes producers gathered on November 22 for the annual meeting of the PEI Potato Board, they were marking a somber anniversary.

It was the same date a year earlier that Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau instituted a ministerial order which banned the shipment of Island spuds south of the border. The minister said at the time she took the action at the behest of the Americans after potato wart was founded in two processing fields already being monitored under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan put in place after the first discovery of potato wart in 2000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.