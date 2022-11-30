When potatoes producers gathered on November 22 for the annual meeting of the PEI Potato Board, they were marking a somber anniversary.
It was the same date a year earlier that Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau instituted a ministerial order which banned the shipment of Island spuds south of the border. The minister said at the time she took the action at the behest of the Americans after potato wart was founded in two processing fields already being monitored under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan put in place after the first discovery of potato wart in 2000.
Shipments of tablestock potatoes began moving south in April, but seed potatoes remain shut out of not only the U.S. but the rest of the country since the Americans have threatened to ban product from any province that uses Island seed.
Just how long that might be the case remains anybody's guess. The Americans have indicated nothing will happen at least until the Canadian Food Inspection Agency completes its testing of soil samples, which is expected to happen by next spring. So far that testing has turned up only one additional case of potato wart back in July.
Potato Board general manager Greg Donald told the annual meeting the report of a five member international advisory panel is the next big step in the process. The panel, appointed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, visited the province this summer and has finished its draft report. Donald said there is no timeline on when its final report might be released.
In the meantime, potato board representatives continue to sit on an industry-government Potato Wart Standing Committee that also includes grower representatives from other potato growing areas. The Island representatives are working to help ensure those growers have the same comfort level that potato wart is under control in the province.
The board is also involved in a judicial review of the ministerial order and hearings are slated to get under way in the Supreme Court next March. The industry is also continuing to pressure Ottawa for additional compensation for seed growers and they are hopeful an announcement will come sooner rather than later.
While that is still a lot of unknowns a year down the road, hopefully some movement will occur by at least early in the new year. Donald told the meeting he was optimistic seed movements within Canada could happen next year but indicated it would likely be a long term process getting seed shipments resumed to the U.S.
On a related front, Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton has introduced legislation that will control what can be grown on index fields. Rather than take the land out of production as some had been calling for, Compton said crops like grains and oilseeds will be allowed. She said that approach has worked in Europe in controlling the pest and she is hopeful of duplicating that success. Hopefully that will be the case, and the industry can put potato wart in the rear-view mirror once and for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.