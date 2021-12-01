When he first heard about the ministerial order that could essentially wipe out the best potato crop in recent memory, Kevin MacIsaac's mind immediately flashed back to 2000.
"I was a grower then and we were packing when I got the news," said the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada.
Before the border opened six months later, he had run thousands of pounds of potatoes through his snow blower and spread them on the land. MacIsaac, who is set to retire from his post soon, recalls "I think we got about five dollars a hundredweight which didn't even come close to covering our losses. I never thought I would see that again in my lifetime."
Unfortunately, he was wrong. He said the closure will leave a gaping hole in the Island industry in what was looking to be one of the best years in recent memory. He added "the ironic part is the marketplace has never been better as shortages in many of the major potato growing states has resulted in strong demand for island potatoes. There are also shortages in western Canada and the fact Island spuds can still be shipped interprovincially (except for seed potatoes) is a bit of good news.
"It is really hard to tell the full impact because we don't know how long it will go on," he said. "The U.S. is a $120 million market for PEI so if the closure is prolonged there will be a lot of hurt."
Long-time grower Alex Docherty is especially incensed at the actions of the federal government noting "last time around the Americans shot us in the foot. This time around, we shot our own foot. They just had to threaten to shoot us." He is calling for the resignations of Bibeau and all four Island Liberal MP's, saying they have failed to stand up for the province's number one industry.
He too had plenty of flashbacks to the situation 20 years ago, saying he remembers his son, Logan, with him as he spread potatoes on the ground that had been run through the snow blower. He added "this time around, I may have to help him do it. it is just unbelievable this is happening again."
Alex said this time around has the potential to be even more of a disaster for his family. In addition to the family potato operation Skye View Farms Limited, he also owns a trucking company Red Skye Trucking, that has a fleet of nine vehicles that ships potatoes into Boston and containers to Puerto Rico.
"Back in 2000, we were just starting out in the trucking business so that side wasn't hit as hard as it could be this time," he noted. "I also own shares in a packing operation so I am getting hit from all sides in what should have been the best crop of my life."
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said he was shocked by the decision. During a joint industry-government news conference following the federal announcement, Greg Donald pointed several times to the fact the Long Term Potato Wart Domestic Management Plan, developed by CFIA in the wake of the 2000 closure, worked exactly as it was supposed to.
The two detections of potato wart in October 2021 were found in fields that were already under regulation as part of this Management Plan. As a result, those potatoes were already ineligible to be shipped to any market outside of Prince Edward Island, including the United States and Canada and could only be used for processing.
Despite the fact there have now been 32 confirmed findings of potato wart across the province, there has not been a single incidence of potato wart in any markets, including the USA and the rest of Canada, attributable to Prince Edward Island potatoes.
"We have faith in this plan, and so should our government who developed it," Donald said.
He termed the action politically motivated, noting there is negligible risk of spreading potato wart from the export of fresh potatoes, as existing trade regulations require potatoes originating from Prince Edward Island to be washed and treated with a sprout inhibitor. While potato wart disfigures tubers and can lead to lower yield, it has no risk to human health.
"It is the understanding of the Potato Board that this suspension comes as a result of a request from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), under threat of implementation of a federal order," Donald said. "Furthermore, the USDA’s basis for this action is predicated on feedback from a segment of the American potato industry, which is advocating for this suspension. Based on the communications that our growers, dealers, exporters and staff have had with numerous contacts in the United States, it is apparent that these calls for border restrictions are not representative of the majority of American industry stakeholders and buyers who need and want PEI potatoes this marketing season."
MacIsaac said that is also his understanding, saying he was in the U.S. the week before the announcement was made. At that time only seed potatoes were covered by the ban and he said most growers he talked to were sympathetic to the Canadian situation.
The National Potato Council, led by president and Maine potato grower Dominic LaJoie was leading the charge for the ban. In a news release, that organization praised CFIA for "acting quickly and recognizing the dire threat to the U.S. and Canadian potato industries should potato wart be spread beyond PEI.”
"They have to be sitting around laughing at us in Maine," Docherty said. "I'm sure they can't believe that all they had to do was threaten and we would shut down the border. I would say they went fishing for a minnow and caught a tuna."
Donald said the closure will lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers given the short supply across North America and globally. He added "At a time when consumers are already facing rising food costs and food bank use has increased, trade restrictions based on political rather than scientific rationale is frustrating. In addition, it will lead to shortages of product for some processing facilities in the U.S. , with the potential for lay-offs to follow." The volume of potatoes that PEI normally exports to the United States meets the fresh potato needs of approximately nine million Americans each year.
The general manager said if the suspension is not reversed, hundreds of millions of pounds of high quality fresh potatoes may have to be destroyed. until market access is reopened. Donald added "This presents not only an enormous waste of nutritious food but also a potential environmental issue related to product disposal."
