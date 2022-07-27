Andy Walker
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

For the first time in its history,  PEI has a female minister of agriculture.

Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton took over the joint portfolio of agriculture and land and minister of the justice and public safety from Bloyce Thompson in a July 15 cabinet shuffle. Thompson has been moved to economic development, tourism and culture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.