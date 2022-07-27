For the first time in its history, PEI has a female minister of agriculture.
Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton took over the joint portfolio of agriculture and land and minister of the justice and public safety from Bloyce Thompson in a July 15 cabinet shuffle. Thompson has been moved to economic development, tourism and culture.
The only woman elected on the government side of the house in the 2019 election (she was later joined by Natalie Jameson when a deferred election was held in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park), she had been finance minister for the first three years of the government’s mandate.
She joins a growing list of women in senior leadership roles within the industry across the country, including Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian Federation of Agriculture president Mary Robinson and NFU national president Katie Ward.
Her appointment came as a bit of a surprise and is viewed by some political watchers as a demotion. However, the fact she still retains the role of deputy premier would suggest otherwise and she hopefully will be a strong and effective advocate for the province’s number one industry.
She had little time to adjust to the role as she left for the federal/provincial/territorial meeting of ministers of agriculture within a few days of being sworn in. With such issues as climate change and record high input costs like fertilizer and fuel, not to mention the next suite of agricultural programs that comes into force next April and the ongoing ban on Island seed potatoes, she will have no shortage of files to tackle.
For Thompson, who is a dairy farmer by profession, the change comes with mixed feelings as he indicated in a social media post. He too had found no shortage of issues on his plate over the past three years, including, of course, the closure of the border to Island potatoes due to potato wart, the impacts of a changing climate including two years of drought in 2019 and 2020 and the havoc caused of COVID-19.
On another front, PEI remains the country’s potato king. Figures released by Statistics Canada showed Island growers planted 80,500 acres, followed closely by Manitoba (79,500 acres) and Alberta (72,300 acres.) The province also had the largest acreage reduction, planting 5,500 less acres.
That certainly comes as no surprise. The border closure saw millions of pounds of top quality potatoes put through snow blowers this past winter with producers receiving only a small fraction of the value they would have fetched in the marketplace. Seed producers remain shut out of both the Canadian and U.S. markets and the July report from United Potato Growers shows there were 80,000 cwt in storage on July 1 -- a 778 per cent increase over the two-year average of 9,000.
Many producers have seen their fertilizer and fuel bills double (in some cases more). making it by far the most expensive crop in history. This is also case for virtually every commodity in every region of the country. Producers are going to need strong prices to match when their product goes to the marketplace. Farming has always been a high risk occupation but this year the risks may even be greater than usual.
