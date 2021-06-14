The PEI Institute of Agrologists will be holding a lunch and learn session June 23 at the Lone Oak Brewing Company in Borden-Carleton.
Guest speakers for the session will be Spencer Gallant, who is the head brewer at Lone Oak as well as Jillian Ferguson and Carleigh MacLeod. The pair of university students are the creators of the Ag in the Field social media account and the 2021 winners of the Food and Farming Champions award from Food and Farm Care PEI.
The event is free but preregistration is required due to COVId-19 protocols. To register, go to the organization's website at www.peiia.ca by June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.