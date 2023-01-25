The report of the international advisory panel on PEI potato wart management is another important step towards closing the book on what has sometimes been dubbed Potato Wart 2.0.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau shut Island seed and tablestock potatoes out of the U.S. market in November of 2021 after two cases of potato wart were found in processing fields already monitored under the Potato Wart Long Term Management Plan.
Table stock shipments resumed last April while seed growers still find themselves not only out of the American market, but the rest of Canada, since the U.S. has threatened to pull the plug on any other provinces that use Island seed.
While much of the report from the five internally respected scientists and industry leaders is technical in nature, it does provide a roadmap for moving forward, recommending no potatoes or other root crops on index fields for 20 years and no planting of root crops due to the increased risk of soil staying attached to the crops. It does suggest the cultivation of other crops, e.g. cereals, maize, soya should be possible, if soil is removed from equipment and a high hygiene status is maintained. That is consistent with the approach the provincial government plans to take after passing amendments to the Plant Health Act last fall.
The panel also recommends intensive resampling of index fields after 20 years, with potato resistant varieties allowed if testing results in a green light. It recommends more testing ten years after that with the lifting of restrictions if no spores are found at that time.
The emphasis now has to be on the way forward. This report is another step in that process and it is now up to all parties-- CFIA, the province and industry-- to make sure there is a return to something resembling conditions before November of 2021-- especially for the seed sector. Given the fact there is now only a few months until planting, Island seed growers have lost another year of sales. Even when it is business as usual for the seed sector again, growers will face an uphill battle trying to retain lost markets.
As the general manager of the PEI Potato Board notes, growers just want a chance to prove Island spuds are not only the best in the world but the safest. Greg Donald is bang on when he notes few jurisdictions have the same level of testing as PEI. Hopefully that will help convince some customers to return to buying Island spuds again, especially in the seed sector.
The testing being done by CFIA as one of the conditions laid down by the U.S. before seed shipments can resume is due to be completed this spring. So far, that testing has only confirmed one additional case of potato wart. Hopefully, the successful testing regime, together with the panel report, will help to get seed shipments moving again.
