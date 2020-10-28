Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson has served notice he is fed up with the delays on the part of the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission in completing its investigation into the Brendel-Haslemere Farms land transaction.
The minister is walking a fine line since the commission is supposed to operate at arm's length from government. Many people may have the perception Thompson is responsible for IRAC at the cabinet table, especially since he has "land" included under his jurisdiction.
That is not the case. The Dennis King government has followed the longstanding tradition of putting jurisdiction for the commission under the education minister, with the rationale being that department has little to do with the commission's day-to-day operation.
Just to refresh your memory, the commission is studying a series of paper transactions last summer resulted in a company with Rebecca Irving as the sole shareholder owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, who is CEO of Master Packaging and president of Indian River Farms. Her uncle, Robert Irving, is president of Cavendish Farms.
This is the same land three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase just before the 2019 election. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government agreed.
Brendel Farms (which lists Derrick, Dwight, Megan and Crystal Gardiner as directors) incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17, 2019 . Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited. The land transaction happened when the Gardiners owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, IRAC was not involved.
The province asked the commission to review the sale a month later. During an appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability in October of 2019, Commission Chair Scott MacKenzie said the report should be completed within 60 days.
Thompson went on record two months ago as saying the report should be released within a few weeks "based on the best available information to me at the time" and he clearly feels frustrated at being hung out to dry.
While the commission may eventually blame COVID-19 when the report finally does surface, that doesn't fit with MacKenzie's statement last October. His 60 day timetable would have put the release in late December or early January. That would have left a 30-45 day window past that deadline before the pandemic lockdown occurred.
Presumably a report that was supposed to be done in January would be at the writing and rewriting stage by mid-March so that argument simply just doesn't hold water. If the report is still unfinished by the time the legislature resumes November 12, the opposition Greens and Liberals must press the issue.
Consultations are now underway for a revamp of the Lands Protection Act. The legal loophole that allowed for the sale must be plugged and the report is a big step in doing that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.