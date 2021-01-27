As the report compiled by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) on the 2019 sale of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area remains behind a veil of government secrecy, the commission is locked in a war of words with the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability.
After the report was delivered to Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson last October, he indicated the commission could make the document public. However, a few days later he relented and asked the Information and Privacy Commissioner to review the document.
The commissioner finished her work January 5 and the report is now back in the hands of Thompson, who is also the minister of justice and attorney general. There is no indication when, or even if, it might be made public despite the fact the minister indicated during the fall legislative session "nobody wants this report made public more than me."
After seeing the document, the minister declared there are "reasonable and probable grounds" two individuals and Red Fox Acres Limited have violated the holding limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations laid out in the Lands Protection Act. Red Fox Acres is owned by Rebecca Irving, who is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving (the president of Master Packaging) and the niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving. Both Irving and Red Fox Acres have asked for a judicial review of the order.
It is latest twist in a long and involved story that began in early 2019 when three companies with ties to the Irving family applied to IRAC to purchase the 2,200 acres from Brendel Farms. The commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
Just months after the Dennis King government came to office, Thompson found the file on his desk. Brendel Farms incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17 of 2019. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
Meanwhile, an executive council order approving the sale of 27.99 acres of land in Argyle Shore to Brendel Farms caught many people by surprise including the district director of the National Farmers Union. Doug Campbell said he has made a formal request to government asking how the sale could go ahead.
However, a search of the PEI Corporate Registry shows Brendel Farms is still owned by the Gardiner family and Derrick and Crystal Gardiner are listed as the shareholders and directors.
The Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability is anxious to talk to the commission about its report. During a meeting in early January to set its work plan, the six member committee voted to have IRAC representatives appear before the next session of the legislature starts in late February.
In a letter to commission chair Scott MacKenzie, Montague-Kilmuir MLA and committee chair Cory Deagle noted "the process of land sale investigations has been identified as a top priority for this committee." The letter, dated January 7, requested a response by January 15.
In a three page letter, MacKenzie expressed disappointment with comments made by the committee members the commission was being disrespectful in its dealings with the legislative group.
MacKenzie noted the committee was informed on October 30 of 2020 the investigation was completed and in the hands of the minister. The IRAC chair said there was a series of emails between the two groups last November and early December when the two week circuit breaker imposed by the chief public health officer slowed the process down. MacKenzie added some of the correspondence from the Standing Committee was not received because it was sent to an inactive email address.
A February date between the two groups is still being negotiated but MacKenzie noted in his letter "the commission is able to speak about the general process for conducting investigations under the Lands Protection Act. The commission will not discuss specific investigations or matters, or the investigative techniques employed by the commission."
