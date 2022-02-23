A PEI company has received funding under the Agriculture Clean Technology Program.
Eastern Farms Ltd. of Pownal received $264,00 to help with the purchase of precision agriculture technology. The farm, run by brothers Josh and Harrison Hayden, together with their father Jason, grows tablestock potatoes for shipment across Canada and the United States.
It was included in the first wave of 60 approved projects under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program announced recently by Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.
With $17.9 million for projects across Canada, farmers and agri-businesses will have access to the latest clean technologies. This will help farmers adapt to a changing climate and boost their long-term competitiveness, all while cutting emissions. This funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and the bioeconomy.
“The Government of Canada is working together with agricultural producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, " Bibeau said. "The program helps them acquire more energy-efficient equipment and adopt innovative solutions to make their practices more sustainable. These investments build resilience to climate change and meet consumer expectations.”
Under the program, farmers and agri-businesses will have access to funding to help develop and adopt the latest clean technologies to reduce GHG emissions and enhance their competitiveness.
