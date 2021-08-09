Despite the arrival of the worst pandemic in over a century, Island producers experienced record high farm cash receipts in 2020.
The annual statistical review released recently by the provincial Department of Finance showed total receipts of $606.3 million, an increase of 9.3 per cent over 2019 and an all-time high. That was slightly higher than the 8.3 per cent hike for the country as a whole.
Crop receipts accounted for $402.5 million of that total and potatoes were 62.6 of that total or $252.1 million. That was a 7.6 per cent increase from the 2019 figure. Wheat saw the largest increase, at 14.4 per cent due to growing conditions producing a high-quality crop, while soybeans – the province’s second largest crop by acreage – saw prices increase 5.9 per cent. Receipts for the grains category (which includes wheat, oats, barley and soybeans), went from $37,579,000 to $39,304,000.
Livestock receipts decreased by 1.5 per cent to $151.9 million, due to a 22.4 per cent drop in hog receipts and a six per cent drop in cattle receipts. Dairy receipts were up 2.6 per cent to $91 million, while egg receipts were down two per cent.
Direct payments to farmers saw a decrease of 20.5 per cent, going from $65,313,000 in 2019 to $51,944,000 last year.
However, the increased receipts don't tell the entire story. The net income of farm operators declined from $81,967,000 in 2019 down to $51,769,000. That is the because the value of inventory changes went from $16,960,000 in two years ago to -$21,331,000.
The capital value of all farms grew by 7.2 per cent last year to $2,875,326,000. Not surprisingly, farm debt also increasing last year, going from $903,061,000 to $948,106,000. The majority of that debt 9$459,524,000 and $255,854,000) is held by chartered banks and federal government agencies respectively.
Since data from the Census of Agriculture conducted earlier this year has yet to be released, the review relies on 2016 data to develop a statistical profile of the 1,353 farms measured six years ago. There were 679 farms in Queens County then compared to 434 in Prince County and 240 in Kings County. However, Queens County farms tended to be smaller with average acreage of 337.6 compared to 555 acres in Prince and 448 in Kings.
The majority of farms (752) are individual or family farms with 243 partnerships and 358 are legally constituted companies.
