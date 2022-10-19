J P Gervais
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

The value of Prince Edward Island farmland increased by 14.8 per cent for the first half of 2022 according to a mid-year review conducted by agricultural economist J.P. Gervais.

According to the study, Island farmland values went up 26.4 per cent in the period from Canada Day 2021 until June 30 of this year. That was second only to Ontario at 15.6 for the first half of the year and 27.7 in the 12 months since last July.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.