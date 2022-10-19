The value of Prince Edward Island farmland increased by 14.8 per cent for the first half of 2022 according to a mid-year review conducted by agricultural economist J.P. Gervais.
According to the study, Island farmland values went up 26.4 per cent in the period from Canada Day 2021 until June 30 of this year. That was second only to Ontario at 15.6 for the first half of the year and 27.7 in the 12 months since last July.
Elsewhere in the region, prices went up six per cent in Nova Scotia during the first half and 3.4 per cent in New Brunswick. The increase in the Picture Province was the lowest in the country. The year over year figures were 14 per cent and 8.1 per cent over the 12 month period respectively.
Nationally, farmland prices were up 8.1 per cent for the first half of the year and 13.1 per cent between July of 2021 and this June.
“Strong farm cash receipts, buoyed by robust commodity prices, have managed to quell some of the profitability challenges from higher interest rates and farm input costs,” said Gervais. “Producers are still making strategic investments in their operations and buying farmland, which is in short supply and high demand. This healthy farmland market is a good indication there is confidence and optimism in the future of the industry among producers.”
The agricultural economist explained most land transactions were agreed to prior to the most significant interest rate increases. However, Gervais believes the more recent increases will not completely deter some producers from making land purchases that make sense for their operations.
“There’s little doubt that higher borrowing costs will slow the demand for farmland,” he said. “But the fact that the supply of farmland available is limited and farm incomes are trending in the right direction could offset the impact of interest rates increases.”
Provinces with a higher percentage of arable land, such as Saskatchewan and Alberta, seem to experience a slower pace of increase in land values, according to the mid-year review. Ontario’s average increase was bolstered by the central regions of the province, where competition for arable land is strong but supply is limited.
Farm cash receipts climbed 14.6 per cent year-over-year for the first half of 2022, although grain, oilseed, and pulse receipts were slightly lower in the first six months due to the drought across many parts of the Prairie provinces in 2021. Receipts are projected to increase 18 per cent for the full 2022, relative to 2021.
Despite inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions, new crop prices continue to be elevated and should generate positive profit margins, given the latest production and yield estimates, according to the mid-year review.
Gervais recommends operators maintain a risk management plan to protect their businesses against unforeseen circumstances, such as increases in borrowing costs and unfavourable movements in commodity prices.
