PEI was still free of the pathogen despite some ideal breeding conditions early in the summer.
In a report to growers issued August 18, Ryan Barrett said there were reports of foliar late blight in northern Maine during the week of August 9. Barrett said collecting for late blight spores will continue until mid-September.
"It was thought to be seed-borne and contained." said the research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board said about the Maine case. "On August 13, there was a detection of late blight spores in southern Carleton County in New Brunswick. "
However, he has seen some evidence of early blight, brown spot and grey mold on the lower leaves, mostly in Russet Burbanks but levels so far have been extremely low. Barrett explained hot and dry weather in mid-August should make grey mold less of a concern, but reminded growers it can be a breeding ground for Alternaria.
"If you just see a little bit of leaf spotting and we’re getting closer to September, you’ll have to talk with your agronomist/crop consultant about whether additional fungicides targeting Alternaria are worth the investment if the damage is minimal," the agronomist said.
Barrett noted there have been reports of dry soil conditions at the surface in parts of West Prince and a few communities in Central PEI, while other areas reportedly needed a stretch of dry weather to allow some saturated fields to drain and keep drown-outs to a minimum.
In contrast to other summers where there have been strong variations, he said both rainfall totals and the number of growing degree days were relatively consistent across the province. He urged growers to flag any low spots in fields immediately.
"In my travels, I see some early-maturing varieties and seed fields starting to turn a lighter shade of green, with foliage starting to lay down a bit," he noted. " This is a good sign…it means the plants are starting to drive carbohydrates down into the tubers."
Barrett said 2021 "will be an interesting case study in how much nitrogen is needed in many of these newer varieties in what has thus far been largely a very strong growing season. If fields stay rank green into September this year…it may be that they had access to a bit too much nitrogen delaying tuberization. Finding the balance for a crop like potatoes in a dryland system continues to be a delicate dance from year to year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.