As the calendar edged towards June, Island potato growers had their fingers crossed that Mother Nature would cooperate with some good planting weather.
While there were signs of an early spring back in April, that hope quickly evaporated as May proved to be cold and rainy. As of May 27, the United Potato Growers of Canada pegged Island planting at the 25 per cent mark. That was by far the worst in the country-- most provinces were done or on the verge of finishing up. By contrast, neighbouring New Brunswick was at the 85 per cent mark.
Once the crop does get in the ground, the hope then turns to getting rain during peak times in July and August, and avoiding the drought which drastically cut yields last year. While there has been a lot of talk about an irrigation strategy and ending the moratorium on supplemental irrigation for agricultural purposes, talk is still all that is happening at this point.
The five test wells will be dug this year under a project spearheaded by the Canadian Rivers Institute but they will likely produce little in the way of major drawdown since the project did not get approval from government until this spring. The research and the development of an irrigation strategy have to proceed hand in hand as a joint project of industry and government. The last few summers have certainly proven that praying for rain is not a sustainable solution in an era of climate change.
On another front, the Joe Biden administration has stepped up to take its kick at the Canadian dairy industry. The supply managed sectors were under almost constant attack during the Donald Trump presidency and producers were forced to make major concessions in the revamped Canada/United States/Mexico free trade deal .That was on top of market concessions in trade deals with the European Union and the Trans Pacific Partnership. There is fear more concessions might be coming as a deal is negotiated with the United Kingdom following its exit from the European market.
There were hopes of a more conciliatory approach under Biden but so far that does not look to be the case. The Americans have asked for a dispute settlement panel to challenge Canada’s allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas (TRQs), specifically the set-aside of a percentage of each dairy TRQ exclusively for Canadian processors. The Americans maintain the measures deny the ability of U.S. dairy farmers, workers, and exporters to utilize the TRQs and realize the full benefit of the agreement.
As federation executive director Robert Godfrey points out, every country takes measures to protect some aspects of its agriculture industry. South of the border, that approach is usually in the form of direct subsidies. The major problem with the American dairy industry is oversupply and even if this challenge were to be successful, U.S. producers would see little in the way of benefits. By contrast, a loss would have a significant impact on both Canadian producers and processors. The Canadian government must be aggressive in fighting this challenge and ensuring no additional domestic production is lost in the talks with the United Kingdom.
