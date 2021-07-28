The PEI potato crop is "looking excellent" as the calendar winds down in July, with growing conditions across the country reversed from the summer of 2020.
"This year the four main growing provinces in eastern and central Canada have received good moisture levels to date, while the four western provinces have been extremely hot and dry," the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada said in his July 22 summary to industry.
Kevin MacIsaac said the canopies on the Island crop are " looking as good as many can remember. Last year’s crop was very short of water starting in June, however this crop is seeing good levels of moisture for rapid growth."
As of July 22, he said rows were reaching full closure with some fields undergoing tuber initiation and some fields even sizing. The former chair of the PEI Potato Board added "The season is a long one yet, but the crop does have great potential."
That assessment is shared by Ryan Barrett, the Research Coordinator/Agronomy Lead, PEI Potato Board, who noted in a July 21 report to growers "Undoubtedly, the crop is off to one of the best starts that we’ve seen in a number of years. The majority of acres have closed rows and are now in flower, and tuber initiation is in full swing. Moist soil conditions are resulting in above average tuber numbers being initiated, and it should also result in fewer incidences of common scab this year (we hope!)"
While the weather has been good for late blight infections, no spores had been found as of July 21. Barrett said Ontario is the only province so far that has reported finding late blight spores, but no foliar infection has been reported yet.
"It appears that we’re hitting the first spike of early blight and brown spot in West Prince, and it will likely work its way across the province, as spore counts are very low or zero east of Hunter River," he said.
Turning to New Brunswick, MacIsaac said the crop also looks excellent and has experienced lots of rain to date, with more in the forecast. The United general manager added the crop is about two weeks ahead of schedule with harvest underway for the early fresh market in the southern zone of the province.
"The potato crop in Quebec looks great after experiencing ideal growing conditions with warm temperatures and frequent showers," he said. "Early planting has allowed full row closure on most fields. The region north of Montreal is a bit drier but some supplemental irrigation is taking care of replenishing moisture. The table harvest began on July 5th with good yields and quality reported."
There has been excess moisture in a few isolated pockets in Ontario but otherwise the crop looks great. The general manager added "Growers are also working diligently to keep their crop healthy with ideal conditions present for disease. New technology has allowed industry to identify blight spores present in the air, and to date have not identified any in-field infections. New crop harvest is just getting started."
Meanwhile in Manitoba, the fresh potato growing areas are experiencing the most severe drought in the province, with very hot and dry conditions. Many reservoirs in the Carmen and Winkler areas are now empty and yield is being substantially affected at this time. If the current conditions persist, he said half a crop could be the outcome and with some rain, the expectation could move to three quarters of a crop at best.
"Processing potatoes in the main growing area are looking better, but overall, the province has been dry and hot. Acreage has increased by 10% this year, mostly on the processing side," MacIsaac noted. "Manitoba will need to continue importing potatoes into the province to meet the increasing demand of french fry plants until new crop is available in mid-August."
It has been hot and dry for this year’s crop in Saskatchewan and the excessive heat has dropped the set under plant canopies and could potentially reduce yields to three quarters of a crop. The general manager noted smoke from wildfires in mid July has at least lowered nighttime temperatures to 20 degrees Celsius, providing a bit of relief.
MacIsaac said the seed growing area in the northern part of Alberta started out with excellent moisture reserves from last fall. However, many farms have not seen rain since June, and plants are beginning to wilt and show signs of stress. He added it is also unusual to see such high temperatures in the northern region, with this season now experiencing 14 days above 30 degrees Celsius.
The central region of the province is in better shape, benefitting from more rainfall. The southern area of the province, where most of the processing potatoes are grown, has been extremely hot and dry and extreme heat is forecast for yet another two weeks. Reservoirs in the area have not been this low since 2002.
"Potato vines are stressed and 80-90% of the crop has dropped its first set of tubers," he said. "The province will need all the additional 7,000 acres planted this spring to meet its needs."
The potato crop got off to a great start in British Columbia with early planting and good moisture. However, the first half of June was cool and wet and, as a result, many fields didn’t get the jump, they got last year.
" It has been very hot and dry since June 15th. Temperatures in the seed growing area have been extremely high with Pemberton reaching more than, 40 degrees Celsius on a couple of days," MacIsaac concluded. "Those with irrigation were concerned with shocking the hot plants with cold water. Early harvest in the Chilliwack area began on May 20th."
